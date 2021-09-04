CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

Shining stars: Place your vote for the best high school football performance of Week 3

South Bend Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at the top individual performances from South Bend area high school football Sept. 2 and 3, 2021.You can vote on the player of the week at southbendtribune.com. Mungia, the reigning two-time player of the week, was up to his usual tricks, rushing 26 times for 236 yards and a touchdown in a 24-14 win over Lowell. In three games this season, Mungia has 787 yards and 11 touchdowns.

www.southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
City
Riley, IN
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#High School Football#American Football#Osceola Grace#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy