Shining stars: Place your vote for the best high school football performance of Week 3
Here's a look at the top individual performances from South Bend area high school football Sept. 2 and 3, 2021.You can vote on the player of the week at southbendtribune.com. Mungia, the reigning two-time player of the week, was up to his usual tricks, rushing 26 times for 236 yards and a touchdown in a 24-14 win over Lowell. In three games this season, Mungia has 787 yards and 11 touchdowns.www.southbendtribune.com
Comments / 0