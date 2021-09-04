CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Steelers Broadcaster and Player Tunch Ilkin Passes Away

By Pat Parker
butlerradio.com
 7 days ago

Longtime Former Steelers Broadcaster and Player Tunch Ilkin passed away Saturday morning, according to our news exchange partners at WPXI. He was diagnosed with ALS, commonly called Lou Gehrig’s disease, in October 2020. He was a two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle and played 14 seasons in the NFL. He spent the last 23 years behind the radio microphone. He announced his retirement from the booth in June so that he could focus on his ALS treatment.

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#Steelers Broadcaster#Wpxi#Als
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Tunch Ilkin Dies at 63 11 Months After ALS Diagnosis

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and radio analyst Tunch Ilkin died less than a year after announcing he had ALS. The two-time Pro Bowler was 63 years old. Ilkin played multiple positions on the Steelers offensive line during his 13 seasons with the team, The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported. He spent 23 more years with the organization as a radio analyst after that.
NFLPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Steeler Nation, Pittsburgh Reacts Following The Passing Of Tunch Ilkin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the news of Tunch Ilkin’s passing made waves through the sports world, Steeler Nation shared several messages with kind words and condolences about the former player and broadcaster. Ilkin died on Saturday morning following a battle with ALS.  Mr. Ilkin will forever be a part of #Pittsburgh. His dedication to our neighborhoods off the field was unparalleled. His work with the North Side’s @lightoflife helped so many in our community. https://t.co/QLPtAfMt3L — City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) September 4, 2021 Steelers defensive end Cam Hayward shared a message on Instagram, saying “we lost a heck of a person but...
NFLbutlerradio.com

Steelers sign Watt/in Buffalo Sunday/on WISR

The Pittsburgh Steelers open their season Sunday in Buffalo against the Bills. Kick-off is 1pm. Hear the game on WISR 680am. The Steelers and linebacker T.J. Watt agreed to a new four-year contract extension Thursday afternoon that will make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL. The deal is reported to be worth more than $112 million, with $80 fully guaranteed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLNBC Sports

Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use...
NFLchatsports.com

Jaylon Smith & Ezekiel Elliott Among 7 Dallas Cowboys Players Facing A Make-Or-Break Season In 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are under a ton of pressure this season as head coach Mike McCarthy enters his second season after a poor first year. But there are also several key players who are facing potential make or break seasons in 2021. If starters like Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Ezekiel Elliott bounce-back after poor seasons, their time in Dallas could be up. There are also several young players facing a put up or shut up season in Dallas. Tom Downey of the Cowboys Report combs through all the players who may be facing a make it or break it season in 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Kicking Woes vs. Buccaneers

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys’ two-point loss to the Buccaneers last night, veteran place kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three kicks. Early in the game, the former All-Pro kicker shanked a 31-yard field goal well left. Then, after the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the night, he clanked an extra point of the left goal post.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown’s puzzling postgame outfit roasted by Bruce Arians

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their title retention drive on a winning note after beating the Dallas Cowboys in nail-biting fashion on Thursday, 31-29. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had to pull out all the tricks in the dying minutes to escape the gritty Cowboys, who were led by the comebacking Dak Prescott. Tom Brady was once again masterful for the defending champions, with Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown, and Ryan Succop, who made the game-winning field goal, also providing key contributions.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLBBC

'Black national anthem' makes its debut at the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off professional American football's first game of the season. But before they did, fans heard something a little different. It started as a song to celebrate the president who emancipated America's slaves. Its writer thought little about it afterwards, but it took on a life of its own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy