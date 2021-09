Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, announced on Saturday that they are the fathers of twins. In social media posts, Buttigieg, who made history by becoming the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate, announced the arrival of their son and daughter. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family,” Buttigieg wrote alongside a photograph of him and his husband each cradling a newborn baby in a hospital bed.