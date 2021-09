(Des Moines, IA). — Governor Kim Reynolds is responding to President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 mandates announced Thursday. The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or tested for the virus weekly, Reynolds says in a statement that “President Biden is taking dangerous and unprecedented steps to insert the federal government even further into our lives while dismissing the ability of Iowans and Americans to make healthcare decisions for themselves. Reynolds says she trusts in Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families. It’s time for President Biden to do the same.