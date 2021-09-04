CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

New parking garage opens on North Shore

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufKnl_0bmgMgTA00
PNC Park (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — A new parking garage opened Saturday to offer more parking options on the North Shore.

The “Champions Garage” is located at 643 W. General Robinson St., and includes 445 spaces adjacent to PNC Park’s Home Plate Gate and Heinz Field.

“We are very excited that we have been able to get this garage built during a pandemic and still open in time for the first Pitt football game of the season,” said Jimmie Sacco of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The structure was created by Oxford Development Company, in partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers. It features access from I-279 and Route 65 and is across the street from the North Side T station. The garage features on-site management to ensure cleanliness and service 24/7, 365, according to a news release.

The garage incorporates mobile parking technology that will allow parkers to purchase and reserve a space in advance through Park Mobile.

Season Ticket holders can purchase parking for the entire 2021 – 2022 season, including the potential of three home postseason games. The cost per spot is $40 for regular season games and $45 for each postseason game. Monthly leases are also available.

“We are thrilled to extend our parking management services to the North Shore”, said Joe Piccini, vice president of property management at Oxford Development Company. “We look forward to collaborating with the Pirates and Steelers teams to provide a safe, clean, and convenient parking option.”

Champions Garage was designed by Strada Architecture LLC and constructed by Continental Building Company. For more information about monthly lease availability, please contact ChampionsGarage@oxforddevelopment.com or call 412-263-2180.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
67K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garage#Pnc Park#North Shore#Heinz Field#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Park Mobile#Champions Garage#Strada Architecture Llc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Architecture
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 10-12

PITTSBURGH — It’s the weekend. The weather forecast looks good. Here are some ways to enjoy it, according to our news partners at Trib Live. The Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival will feature more than 25 food trucks selling authentic hand-held fried tortillas, folded and filled with seasoned meat, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes or a variety of ingredients. It’s from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Terminal in the Strip District.

Comments / 0

Community Policy