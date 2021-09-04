New parking garage opens on North Shore

PNC Park (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — A new parking garage opened Saturday to offer more parking options on the North Shore.

The “Champions Garage” is located at 643 W. General Robinson St., and includes 445 spaces adjacent to PNC Park’s Home Plate Gate and Heinz Field.

“We are very excited that we have been able to get this garage built during a pandemic and still open in time for the first Pitt football game of the season,” said Jimmie Sacco of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The structure was created by Oxford Development Company, in partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers. It features access from I-279 and Route 65 and is across the street from the North Side T station. The garage features on-site management to ensure cleanliness and service 24/7, 365, according to a news release.

The garage incorporates mobile parking technology that will allow parkers to purchase and reserve a space in advance through Park Mobile.

Season Ticket holders can purchase parking for the entire 2021 – 2022 season, including the potential of three home postseason games. The cost per spot is $40 for regular season games and $45 for each postseason game. Monthly leases are also available.

“We are thrilled to extend our parking management services to the North Shore”, said Joe Piccini, vice president of property management at Oxford Development Company. “We look forward to collaborating with the Pirates and Steelers teams to provide a safe, clean, and convenient parking option.”

Champions Garage was designed by Strada Architecture LLC and constructed by Continental Building Company. For more information about monthly lease availability, please contact ChampionsGarage@oxforddevelopment.com or call 412-263-2180.

©2021 Cox Media Group