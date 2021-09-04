Lafayette family displaced after vehicle catches fire and damages Tyler Drive home

A vehicle fire at a home on Tyler Drive in Lafayette has left a family of five displaced after the smoke and heat caused damage inside the residence. Lafayette firefighters were called to the 100 block of Tyler Drive around 10:50 a.m. Friday in response to a vehicle fire. The car was completely engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene and the flames were spreading to the home. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, but the carport sustained heavy fire damage and the home’s interior suffered from smoke and heat damage from the flames, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.