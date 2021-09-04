CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commitment Spotlight - 2024 Grant Breaux

By Alex Armand
 8 days ago

With the start of the 2021-2022 school year, college recruiters are returning back to campus to get their respective teams ready to compete this upcoming spring. In addition, many college staffs are starting to make moves on recruits that impressed over the summer and into the early part of the fall. Today, we spotlight 2024 Grant Breaux of Catholic (BR) High School. Yesterday, the Right Handed Pitcher announced his commitment to Coach Jay Johnson and the Louisiana State University. The Tigers Recruiting Coordinator, Dan Fitzgerald, was able to first lay eyes on Breaux at the 2021 Future Games and came away impressed. LSU was able to see Breaux again at one of their prospect camps in late August, where he again showed why he's one of the top arms in the state for the 2024 class, so the Tigers wasted no time making a move on him. Below, we discuss what led him to commit to LSU, his recruitment process, and what fans can expect Catholic (BR) High School in 2022.

