Gareth Southgate believes England’s game in Hungary on Thursday could be “pivotal” to their World Cup qualifying chances.The Three Lions play their first game since losing on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final and manager Southgate said his side, who top the group, must start all over again.He told a press conference: “I think the two away games this week are both going to be hugely challenging. They’re good teams. They’re obviously pivotal games in terms of qualification.“You can’t predict what your hardest games are going to be, but we know that Hungary are a very good side...