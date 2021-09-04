CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Says She May Take Another Break From Tennis After Losing In The U.S. Open

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a close upset loss in the U.S. Open, a tearful Naomi Osaka told reporters she may take an indefinite break from tennis — marking another setback in what has been a turbulent, difficult year for the tennis superstar. "I feel like for me, recently, like when I win, I...

news.wjct.org

Comments / 0

WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Seles
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Tennis Ball#Us Open#French#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisBleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021 Men's Semifinals: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream

Three of the top four seeds in the men's singles bracket advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 U.S. Open. Novak Djokovic faces off against No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev. No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev clashes with 12th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. Djokovic will be under the most pressure of the...
TennisNew York Post

Dominant Maria Sakkari downs Karolina Pliskova for US Open semifinal berth

Karolina Pliskova is known for her powerful serve, but Maria Sakkari stole her thunder. The 17th-seeded Sakkari covered every inch of the court and absolutely dominated on serve Wednesday night, defeating Pliskova 6-4, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the semifinals of the U.S. Open for the first time in her career. Sakkari, who became the first Greek woman to reach the U.S. Open singles semifinals, will face Britain’s teenage phenom Emma Raducanu on Thursday for a spot in her first major final.
Indian Wells, CAHouston Chronicle

Djokovic, Barty, Osaka, Gauff headline Indian Wells field

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, the top-ranked men’s and women’s players in the world, headline the entry list for the BNP Paribas Open, which is being played in the fall for the first time after being delayed twice because of the pandemic. The tournament, set...
TennisWTOP

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic, Zverev again in a semifinal

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Novak Djokovic’s bid for an Olympic gold medal was stopped in the semifinals in Tokyo by Alexander Zverev. Now it’s Zverev again who can end the top-seeded Djokovic’s quest for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver in 1969. They meet in the second semifinal Friday, after No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian to make the U.S. Open men’s semifinals. Zverev rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic in Tokyo, then went on to win the gold medal for Germany. Seeded fourth in Flushing Meadows, Zverev has won 16 straight matches since Auger-Aliassime beat him at Wimbledon. Djokovic won the championship there for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most by a men’s player. With a victory Friday, Djokovic will tie another Federer record with his 31st appearance in a Grand Slam final. Medvedev is trying to return to the U.S. Open final, where he lost to Nadal in 2019. The Russian was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Dominic Thiem last year in the semifinals. The men’s doubles final and the women’s doubles semifinals are also on Friday’s schedule.
TennisPosted by
WSB Radio

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev into 3rd Grand Slam final at US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — Daniil Medvedev twice was a point from finding himself tied at a set apiece in his U.S. Open semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev surged out of that tight spot, beat a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final.

Comments / 0

Community Policy