Saquon Barkley has created so many highlights and accomplished so much over the years at Whitehall, Penn State and the New York Giants. He scored 31 total touchdowns as a Zephyrs senior, became the first Nittany Lion to gain 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career, and was the first Giants player to rush for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons after being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.