CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buccaneers' Crowd Will Be The Ultimate X-Factor Against The Cowboys

By Evan Winter
Posted by 
AllBucs
AllBucs
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xqTG_0bmgKdbj00

2020 was the "Year Of The Coronavirus" for the NFL. And while COVID still affects the game today, some headway has been made when it comes to getting back to normal.

One of the biggest developments is the return of the fans. As we all know, 2020 was fan-less for the most part and it definitely had an effect on the game. Even if it wasn't the traditional effect that fans typically serve.

"Week One last year, I’m yelling from the sidelines to Tom [Brady] and you’ve never been able to communicate with your quarterback from the sideline, so we know it will be a huge difference this year," said offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Make no mistake: There will be a crowd on Thursday night. And it will be loud. Very loud. The Bucs opened camp to a packed house back in July and the atmosphere was akin to that of an actual game. Folks are fired up to see the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

And they're going to make their voices heard in order to make the Cowboys' lives hell.

"That’s what you are always getting ready for really," said Leftwich. "We’re understanding that there’ll be fans in this year. It will be a big difference than what it was Week One [last season]. Even though we’re at home, we expect some sort of noise. It will be completely different than what it was last year, but we’re doing all the things we need to do to prepare for it.”

Even quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen - who has seen his fair share of season openers - knows this 2021 opener will be different than those that have come before it.

"Really anxious," said Christensen when asked about anticipating the return of the crowd. "We were actually talking about it in the quarterback room yesterday. It’s been a while since it was [full capacity]. I’m really excited about Thursday night and none of our quarterbacks have seen that in there. None of our players have seen it. I was telling them about some of the big old games with the Monday night game with St. Louis and some great ones in there. I’m really excited. I think it’s going to be a fun season and I think the players are excited just to have fans back in there, but just to see a home game where the place is really excited and rocking is going to be special.”

"You’re kicking it [the NFL season] off, how exciting is that," said tight end Rob Gronkowski. "To be the first game of the year and in the NFL season. I’ve played before in the opener for Thursday night and it’s a great game. What I’m most excited about is the atmosphere too. The preseason games were already pretty popping, and it was just a preseason game just to have all of those fans there. To have a sold-out stadium -- 70,000 plus fans – it’s going to be pretty wild. I bet it’s going to be louder than the Super Bowl because there were only 20,000 people there. It’s going to be exciting one.”

It's one thing to be a fan returning to watch your favorite team in person again. But imagine being a Bucs fan -or the Bucs in general- in 2021. You're kicking off the season against "America's Team". On national TV. In your home stadium. Where everyone will be watching.

Talk about a helluva start to the season. But the Bucs won't let that distract them from the task at hand.

“It’s always exciting really any time you start the season especially with the group of men that we have," said Leftwich. "A lot of hard work has been put in. It’s a lot of excitement. We get to open up Thursday night when the world will be watching. Exciting for coaches, exciting for the building, exciting for players, so I’m quite sure they’re excited now on their end too. We just have to do what we have to do to get ready and try what we can do to win a football game.”

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
101
Followers
312
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Rob Gronkowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Covid#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Twitter#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Kicking Woes vs. Buccaneers

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys’ two-point loss to the Buccaneers last night, veteran place kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three kicks. Early in the game, the former All-Pro kicker shanked a 31-yard field goal well left. Then, after the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the night, he clanked an extra point of the left goal post.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon James Holzhauer Is Asking for Trouble By Saying Buccaneers Star Has Better Stiff Arm Than Derrick Henry

Legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer isn’t one to hold back his thoughts and opinions when it comes to the wide world of sports. The former “Jeopardy!” champion is a professional sports gambler and knows his stuff when it comes to sports. Last night, the National Football League opened its 2021 season with a thrilling nail-biter that came down to the final seconds. The game featured an all-out battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs claimed victory by the most narrow of margins. The “Jeopardy!” icon greatly enjoyed watching the game between the Cowboys and Bucs. As he often does, he spent a good deal of the game providing his thoughts through social media. He put up a couple of tweets but one, in particular, seems to have Holzhauer in disagreement with NFL fans.
NFLPosted by
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Star Has A Scary Message For The Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the NFL’s best team in 2020, winning the Super Bowl with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. It took a little while for Tom Brady to hit his stride with his new team, but once he did, the Buccaneers were close to unstoppable. What’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Suspension News

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their top offensive linemen for an extended period of time. On Friday, it was announced that offensive tackle La’el Collins has received a five-game suspension from the NFL. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Collins’ suspension stems from him missing...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Former NFL doctor updates Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown status

There is growing belief that Tampa Bay wide receivers Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin will be able to play in the Buccaneers’ season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. “Both @AB84 and @CGtwelve_ full participants today and will play Thursday vs @dallascowboys,” David J. Chao tweeted. Chao, an ex-NFL head...
NFLYardbarker

Zack Martin is OUT; Can Cowboys Still Upset Bucs & Brady? GAME DAY

The Dallas Cowboys have finally given up the fanciful dream of having Zack Martin miraculously roll out of the COVID sick bed, a team source telling CowboysSI.com that "out meant out'' regarding the All-Pro guard's availability for Week 1. So, the Cowboys kick off the NFL regular season with a...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys: Monday Injury Reports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have released their first batch of injury reports ahead of Thursday night's season-opening game at Raymond James Stadium. For Tampa Bay, running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) were listed as full participants in Monday's practice, while safety Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) did not participate.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys: Game Predictions and Takes

The NFL's season-opening game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys is on our doorstep, with the two teams set to face off at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday night. Besides the fact that the reigning Super Bowl champions are set to take the field, this game serves as...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Know Your Enemy: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Q&A

We are two days removed from the start of the 2021 NFL season, which kicks off on Thursday as the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Raymond James Stadium and face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Super Bowl champions will match up against a high-powered offense that anxiously awaits the return...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dak Prescott postgame comment should put NFL on notice

Several members of the Dallas Cowboys’ organization had repeatedly said their quarterback Dak Prescott would be ready to go for the season opener despite being 11 just months removed from a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle and a nagging latissimus injury suffered in July. On Thursday, Prescott...

Comments / 0

Community Policy