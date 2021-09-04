CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Beto O'Rourke Dubs Texas Abortion Bill 'Worst Anti-Women's Health Care Law' in U.S.

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
The former Lone Star state Democratic congressman told supporters the new strict abortion law was part of a "terrible trajectory."

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

Texas StateWashington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
Texas Statephillytrib.com

Texas's abortion law is a nightmare for women - and a warning to the nation

Texas’s newly imposed anti-abortion law combines the viciousness of flat-out abortion bans and the MAGA crowd’s penchant for bullying and harassment. The law prohibits abortions six weeks after a woman’s last period, putting her well-being and life choices under the thumb of the state. Republicans intend to enforce the law by incentivizing people to make claims against anyone assisting a woman to obtain such an abortion by offering a $10,000 bounty. Without any state enforcement, the ability of plaintiffs to challenge the law is limited.
Texas StatePosted by
Toby Hazlewood

AT&T donated to Republican Texas anti-abortion laws while celebrating "Women's Equality Day"

Are we willing to accept such double standards from corporations (and politicians)?. A report from the website 'Popular Information', reported by the Houston Chronicle on September 8 shows that AT&T is amongst the corporate donors that sponsored Texan lawmakers bringing in the state's new abortion ban. The news comes just days after the telecoms giant held its annual 'Women's Equality Day' on August 26.
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas' abortion law is the start of the Republican endgame

Last week the Supreme Court did something courts don’t usually do: It gutted Roe v. Wade, a landmark legal precedent that stood for almost 50 years. Since 1973, Roe has guaranteed the legal right to an abortion. It has been so impactful that most Americans know the case by name. Now, the Supreme Court has cast that right into doubt.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s approval rating falls amid anger over new abortion law and Covid spread

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s popularity has taken a hit after the state passed a restrictive new abortion law and as it grapples with spiralling Covid cases.A survey from The Texas Policy Project at the University of Texas at Austin found just 42 per cent of Texans approve of the direction the state is going in, Mr Abbott’s lowest approval rating since he was first elected in 2014.A slim majority - 52 per cent - said the state was on the wrong path, the worst figure recorded by the institute since it started in 2008.The University of Texas poll found...
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

U.S. Sues Texas to Block State’s Abortion Law

The U.S. sued Texas to block a law that effectively bans abortions in the state after six weeks, calling it unconstitutional. So far abortion providers in Texas have stopped providing services prohibited by the law, leaving women there “unacceptably and unconstitutionally deprived of abortion services,” Justice Department lawyers said in a complaint filed Thursday in federal court in Austin.
Texas Staternbcincy.com

Black Women Hail DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Texas And Its Anti-Abortion Law But Say It’s Not Enough

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The announcement that the Department of Justice (DOJ) intends to sue Texas for its recently enacted restrictive law surrounding abortion in the state was being hailed by women of all backgrounds. But Black women, in particular, applauded the DOJ‘s decision to file suit for the “extreme” legislation that undermines the group’s consistent calls for reproductive justice.
Texas StateNew York Post

AOC mocked by conservatives after Texas abortion ban argument

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being criticized for her use of the term “menstruating persons” as she lashed out at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his new six-week abortion ban. The far-left New York congresswoman called Abbott “deeply ignorant” on Tuesday over the Lone Star State’s new law that prohibits almost...
Texas Stateflyernews.com

Texas abortion bill: What it is and how abortion laws are changing

Anti-Abortion protestors stand near the Texas state capitol in May. Photo courtesy of a New York Times article from Sept. 5. Beginning Sept. 1 Texas has some of the most restrictive laws against abortion in the United States, prohibiting abortions past six weeks of pregnancy. The bill was signed by...
Texas StateVillanovan

Texas Abortion Law Strips Women of Bodily Autonomy

On Wednesday September 1, legislators in Texas passed Senate Bill 8, banning abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, a point at which many women may not even be aware they are pregnant. Additionally, provisions of the bill lay out punishable offenses doctors, clinic staff, and even Uber drivers could potentially face for being involved with the procedure. Private citizens can report and sue those involved with abortion procedures and if they are found guilty, these defendants would have to pay a fee of $10,000. The law encourages clinics to turn away women seeking abortions and supports individuals coming forward to report patients or doctors involved. One of the most grotesque provisions of this bill is it’s refusal to make exceptions in cases of incest or rape. The American Civil Liberties Union requested a block by the Supreme Court on which they refused to act. This denial is a clear display of where the court stands on abotion rights and access in this country.
Texas StateWashington Post

Justice Department to protect women seeking an abortion in Texas

The Justice Department is exploring “all options” to challenge Texas’s restrictive abortion law, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday, as he vowed to provide support to abortion clinics that are “under attack” in the state and to protect those seeking and providing reproductive health services. The move by the nation’s...
Texas StateWSET

Virginia governor candidates weigh in on Texas abortion law

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — With Texas' new abortion law in effect, Virginia's gubernatorial candidates are now weighing in. This law is the most restrictive abortion ban in the nation, which now bans abortions beyond six weeks of a woman's pregnancy. The law also includes a rare provision that would allow...

