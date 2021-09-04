Beto O'Rourke Dubs Texas Abortion Bill 'Worst Anti-Women's Health Care Law' in U.S.
The former Lone Star state Democratic congressman told supporters the new strict abortion law was part of a "terrible trajectory."www.newsweek.com
Comments / 55