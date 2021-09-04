LBGNDO optimization for Trustworthy Routing in IoT Networks

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. XpressBees, a logistics company that incepted towards the end of 2012 and the beginning of 2013 captured the markets with its super-fast delivery. They initially started delivering for FirstCry but after a year, in 2014, XpressBees founder Amitava Saha was approached by some hot-shot established entrepreneurs who impressed by the speed of delivery, asked Amitava to do the same for their businesses. The only interest that Amitava had at that point in time was to expand his pin code reach to a couple of more cities and serve more prescribed customers. Amitava had some heated discussions with some luxurious companies that went on to become bigger later on. By the end of 2014, those companies told Amitava that they would support him if he would expand because they were happy with the levels of service that Amitava’s company was providing them with and were looking forward to expanding their business further. At the end of 2014 and the beginning of 2015, a conversation took place regarding the formation of a separate company and by August-September, XpressBees was formed. When XpressBees started off, they were doing about 25,000-30,000 shipments a day but now they are doing approximately 800,000-900,000 shipments a day.