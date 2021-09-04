CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

LBGNDO optimization for Trustworthy Routing in IoT Networks

By Authors
mathworks.com
 7 days ago

Trustworthy and Efficient Routing Algorithm for IoT-FinTech Applications Using Non-Linear Lévy Brownian Generalized Normal Distribution Optimization. The file has divided into to parts, the first part is related to the algorithm's source code for 23 benchmark functions and the second part is algorithm's source code for RPL problem for trustworthy and efficient routing algorithm. (NLBGNDO) algorithm is proposed to solve the problem of finding an optimal path from source to destination sensor nodes to be used in forwarding FinTech’s related data. We also propose an objective function to be used in maintaining trustworthiness of the selected relay-node candidates by introducing a trust-based friendship mechanism to be measured and applied during each selection process. The formulated model also considering node’s residual energy, experienced response time, and inter-node distance (to figure out density/sparsity ratio of sensor nodes). Results demonstrate that our proposed mechanism could maintain very wise and efficient decisions over the selection period in comparison with other methods.

www.mathworks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Routing#Optimization#The Algorithm#Source Code#Rpl#Nlbgndo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Software
Related
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Mining IoT Monitoring Devices

The E-Sense device by Latium Technologies monitors cable damages for mining operations. The mining industry relies on networks of high-voltage cables to power electric rope shovels and hydraulic excavators. Typically, faulty cables trigger an automatic shutdown, but mining firms lack the tools to detect where the problem started. Instead, electrical engineers walk the cable length to identify the damaged segment manually.
Technologyhypepotamus.com

TAG – IoT for Business Professionals

Attend this 2-hour Internet of Things (IoT) class for business professionals around best practices involving IoT. Successfully completing the course and passing an online assessment will result in the attendee earning a micro-credential and social media badge. The Internet of Things (IoT) promises a wide range of benefits for industry and consumers. Data can be collected in extraordinary volume and detail regarding almost anything worth measuring, such as public health, industrial production, and energy. New data analysis tools have been optimized for the massive amounts of data that IoT produces, enabling well-informed decisions to be made quickly. Before you can successfully plan and implement an IoT solution, you must understand the various factors that will drive your decisions. But putting IoT systems into place can be a complicated proposition with unique considerations distinctly different from traditional IT solutions. In IoTBIZ you will learn foundational skills in: Classifying IoT Infrastructure Identifying Benefits and Challenges of IoT. Discuss Real World Applications for IoT. Review the IoT Development Lifecycle. These classes are taught live online with a certified instructor through the Zoom platform.
ComputersLumia UK

Optimizing toolbars for your workflow

Visual Studio is the application I use the most on any given workday, and I consider it my virtual home. It’s where I’m comfortable, productive, excited, frustrated, and happy. I love Visual Studio. Over the years, I’ve learned how to optimize it for my various development workflows—I personalized it. Just like I would with a home in the real world.
Softwaremathworks.com

Multiband_fMRI_Volu​me_Censoring

This is a MATLAB software package to accompany the article: Advancing motion denoising of multiband resting-state functional connectivity fMRI data John C. Williams, MS, Philip N. Tubiolo, BE, Jacob N. Luceno, BS, and Jared X. Van Snellenberg, PhD. Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychosis (CNaP) Lab / Multi-Modal Translational Imaging (MMTI) Lab Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Stony Brook, NY, USA.
Trafficfreightwaves.com

Intermodal Summit: Rail network optimization depends on tech investments

This fireside chat is part of FreightWaves’ Intermodal Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: U.S. rail networks need investment in equipment and technology to succeed. DETAILS: FreightWaves Senior FreightCaster Kaylee Nix hosts Nalin Jain from Wabtec to discuss how Wabtec is pushing rail network optimization through technology. SPEAKER: Nalin Jain, president of...
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

IoT Security for Healthcare by Palo Alto Networks

IoMT is becoming the pulse of healthcare and yet security remains to be the greatest barrier to adoption. Healthcare delivery organizations (HDO) have become a target of strategic interest among cybercriminals for their valuable patient data making millions of medical devices connecting to HDO networks extremely vulnerable to attack. With...
BusinessTrendHunter.com

Global IoT Solutions

Chinese telecommunications company Huawei has launched 'CloudCampus 3.0,' an industry-focused IoT solution designed to help a wide range of enterprises develop a high-functioning "campus network." In a nutshell, this feature-rich solution intends to help companies around the world quickly transform and integrate their operations so that they are "cloud era"...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Optimized Workforce Computer Headsets

The Lenovo RealWear HMT-1 has been unveiled as a collaboration from the two brands that is focused on providing impressive support for professionals with a hands-free user experience. The headset makes use of the RealWear hardware along with connectivity to the Lenovo ThinkReality XR cloud platform that will enable access to 2D applications in a hands-free manner. This would help professionals to not feel limited with their ability to work with their hands and get more done without having to constantly take breaks to look at their equipment.
Energy IndustryIndustry Week

Leverage industrial IoT for energy optimization

Understanding energy usage is the first step towards building an actionable plan to reduce energy costs and comply with regulatory requirements. Enable transparency and gain insights into energy usage across factories and assets.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Hacking IoT Security with Aaron Guzman

Sources and Sinks interviews car hacker and IoT security expert, Aaron Guzman. Information security is no longer staying on our laptops and in our browsers. As our devices become increasingly interconnected too, we have to start thinking about the security of our IoT devices. Today on sources and sinks, we talk to IoT hacker Aaron Guzman about his work in IoT security, his experience hacking Subaru cars, and how we can improve IoT security through regulation, policies, and education.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

5G IoT Network Monitoring

AT&T announced its sub-6 GHz 5G launch with managed services on a Cisco-provided platform. The partnership grants companies access to 5G network monitoring. AT&T stated that it currently manages millions of connected devices in various industries. The announcement focuses on customers of the AT&T Control Center service. The cloud-based IoT...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Optimize Memory Tips in Python

Tracking, managing, and optimizing memory usage in Python is a well-understood matter but lacks a comprehensive summary of methods. This post presents the most common and efficient approaches to enhance memory utilization. Memory management in Python is not a simple issue to solve, it requires a decent understanding of Python...
ComputersThe Windows Club

What is Routing? Types of Routing on a Network explained

We have recently spoken about IP routing, but there is something else that needs our attention, and it is all about the types of routes found in a routers routing table. It might sound confusing but worry not; everything will make a lot of sense in just a moment. What...
EconomyAdWeek

For Best Results in Brand Safety, Be Transparent and Trustworthy

Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Twitter’s Caitlin Rush illustrates the growing interest from marketers in platform transparency reports. Below, in her own words, she urges brands to take more responsibility for their online presence and safety metrics.
ComputersVisualStudio Magazine

Differential Evolution Optimization

Dr. James McCaffrey of Microsoft Research explains stochastic gradient descent (SGD) neural network training, specifically implementing a bio-inspired optimization technique called differential evolution optimization (DEO). Training a neural network is the process of finding good values for the network's weights and biases. Put another way, training a neural network is...
Computersmathworks.com

Generalized Hurst Exponent Temporal Pattern Calculation

This software implements the procedure and algorithm prescribed in. [1]. "The use of scaling properties to detect relevant changes in financial time series: A new visual warning tool", I.P. Antoniades, Giuseppe Brandi, L. Magafas, T.Di Matteo, Physica A, 565 (2021), DOI: 10.1016/j.physa.2020.125561. to calculate and plot Temporal Patterns (TP) for...
IndustryEntrepreneur

The Logistics Optimizer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. XpressBees, a logistics company that incepted towards the end of 2012 and the beginning of 2013 captured the markets with its super-fast delivery. They initially started delivering for FirstCry but after a year, in 2014, XpressBees founder Amitava Saha was approached by some hot-shot established entrepreneurs who impressed by the speed of delivery, asked Amitava to do the same for their businesses. The only interest that Amitava had at that point in time was to expand his pin code reach to a couple of more cities and serve more prescribed customers. Amitava had some heated discussions with some luxurious companies that went on to become bigger later on. By the end of 2014, those companies told Amitava that they would support him if he would expand because they were happy with the levels of service that Amitava’s company was providing them with and were looking forward to expanding their business further. At the end of 2014 and the beginning of 2015, a conversation took place regarding the formation of a separate company and by August-September, XpressBees was formed. When XpressBees started off, they were doing about 25,000-30,000 shipments a day but now they are doing approximately 800,000-900,000 shipments a day.
Coding & Programmingmathworks.com

GUI for singular value decomposition demo

This GUI can be used for tutorial purpose for demonstrating singular value decomposition on a 2by2 matrix. Users can input any 2by2 matrix 'A' and the direction of the 2by1 vector 'x'. The interface will then output the result of the vector 'Ax'. For a certain matrix 'A', choosing vector 'x' of different directions will result in different length of the vector 'Ax'. To get the maximum length of vector 'Ax', the direction of the input vector 'x' should be aligned with the first right singular vector of the matrix 'A'. On the contrary, if the input vector 'x' is in the direction of the the second right singular vector of the matrix 'A', then you will get minimum length of the vector 'Ax'.
Cell Phonesmathworks.com

Explore Deep Network Explainability Using an App

This repository creates an app for understanding network predictions for image classification (UNPIC). UNPIC is an app which can be used to explore the predictions of an image classification network using several deep learning visualization techniques. Using the app, you can:. Investigate network predictions and misclassifications with occlusion sensitivity, Grad-CAM,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy