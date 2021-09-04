CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Markwayne Mullin Defends Afghanistan Mission, Accuses Biden of Lying About Evacuating Americans

By Andrew Stanton
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"How do you say no when you have the opportunity to do something?" the GOP congressman from Oklahoma asked during a Fox News interview.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 9

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
561K+
Followers
59K+
Post
608M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Seth Moulton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Afghanistan#Americans#Republican#Fox News#The State Department#Afghans#Mazar I Sharif#Taliban#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
Presidential Electionphillytrib.com

Toomey is right about no Trump in 2024

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania is right to urge fellow Republicans not to nominate former President Donald Trump should he announce a bid to be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, as is expected. Toomey was speaking to CNBC at Italy’s Ambrosetti Forum on Friday. “I think after what happened post-2020...
PharmaceuticalsNew York Post

Biden chief apparently admits vaccine mandate ‘ultimate work-around’

Ronald Klain, the Biden administration’s chief of staff, appears to be admitting that President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private companies is the “ultimate work-around” to issuing a federal vaccine mandate — drawing fire for saying “the quiet part out loud.”. MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle tweeted on Thursday, ahead of Biden’s...
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Islamic Terrorist Attack on U.S. is ‘Inevitable’

As Americans continue to reel over President Joe Biden’s hasty decision to leave Americans stranded in Afghanistan by pulling U.S. troops out before every American and ally were evacuated, members of the U.S. Congress like Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R), are saying that a terrorist attack against the U.S. is “inevitable.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy