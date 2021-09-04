Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 03:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Muskegon and Ottawa counties. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest winds will build waves into the 3 to 5 foot range. Dangerous swim conditions are expected due to large waves and strong currents. The most dangerous places to swim today will be at beaches adjacent to north facing piers...such as Stearns Park in Ludington, Mears State Park in Pentwater, Muskegon State Park and Holland State Park.