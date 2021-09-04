CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

These companies are pushing back against the Texas abortion law

By By Matt McFarland, CNN Business
WTHI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoDaddy took down a website that allowed people to post tips about possible Texas abortions, in the latest example of businesses pushing back against the state's new law. A Texas law that bans abortion providers from carrying out terminations after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is typically about six weeks into a pregnancy, went into effect this week after the Supreme Court opted not to intervene.

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Clinic#The Supreme Court#Texas Right To Life#Cnn#The New York Times#Planned Parenthood#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Texas StateWashington Post

The federal suit against Texas’s abortion law may fail. It’s still worthwhile.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the state of Texas on Thursday, arguing that SB8 — the so-called heartbeat statute that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy — violated the Constitution and is preempted by federal law. The complaint could be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the federal response to the unusual Texas statute.
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

DOJ Files Suit in Effort to Void the Texas Anti-Abortion Law (1)

Attorney General Garland calls law ‘clearly unconstitutional’. Analyst cites difficulty in targeting who to sue under the law. The Justice Department sought to put a quick stop to a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas after the Supreme Court refused to do so, seeking an emergency injunction to block it long enough for a court to rule it unconstitutional.
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

U.S. attorney general announces lawsuit against Texas abortion law

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit Thursday against Texas' restrictive abortion law. "Today, after careful assessment of the facts and the law the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas," Garland said. Garland criticized the new state law, Texas Senate Bill...
Texas StatePosted by
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Biden administration takes on Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The Biden administration is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted "in open defiance of the Constitution" and asking a judge to quickly declare the law invalid. The case filed Thursday by the Department of Justice is almost certainly destined to reach the Supreme Court, perhaps within a matter of weeks.
Texas StateMyStateline.com

Planned Parenthood Illinois Action hosts protest against Texas abortion law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Planned Parenthood Illinois Action hosted “bans off my body” protest at the Federal Courthouse on Friday. According to officials, one of the most extreme abortion bans in the U.S. took effect last week in Texas. The law bans abortion at six weeks, which is before many people know they are pregnant. It also forbids others to help people access abortion after six weeks.
Indiana Statebloomberglaw.com

Indiana Can Enforce Abortion Law After Court Lifts Block (1)

Indiana can enforce a set of laws that narrow access to abortion in the state after a federal appeals court overturned an injunction against the restrictions on Wednesday. A lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana challenged a law requiring that abortion-inducing drugs be dispensed only by physicians, as well as measures requiring in-person counseling and examinations, second-trimester hospitalization, and a ban on telemedicine.
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas abortion law should be fought at state court level

Texas has enacted the nation’s strictest abortion law, which flies in the face of almost half a century of Supreme Court precedent. A federal trial court, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court all allowed this law to go into effect and, hence, functionally overturned the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. With one caveat, it is now open season for states to assume we live in a post-Roe world.
Texas Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Garland declares Texas’ abortion law to be “clearly unconstitutional” and files a lawsuit against the state.

Garland declares Texas’ abortion law to be “clearly unconstitutional” and files a lawsuit against the state. Attorney General Merrick Garland filed a lawsuit against Texas on Thursday, claiming that the state’s newly approved abortion law is “obviously illegal.”. During an afternoon press conference, Garland revealed that the Department of Justice...
Texas Statewrtv.com

Justice Department suing over Texas' restrictive abortion law

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the Justice Department is filing a lawsuit over the state's restrictive abortion law. In prepared remarks, Garland said that the decision to file suit was made "after careful assessment of the facts and the law." The Texas law makes abortions illegal after the...
Indiana State95.3 MNC

Hoosier pro-life pushing for Texas-style abortion law in Indiana

A fight could already be brewing in the Indiana General Assembly, and they’re not in regular session until January. This week the U.S. Supreme Court upheld an abortion law by the Texas legislature that bans the procedure if a heartbeat has been detected. Some Hoosier pro-life legislators are already looking at the possibility of filing similar bills here.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Independent

New Texas abortion law pushes women to out-of-state clinics

Even before a strict abortion ban took effect in Texas this week, clinics in neighboring states were fielding growing numbers of calls from women desperate for options.An Oklahoma clinic had received more than double its number of typical inquiries, two-thirds of them from Texas. A Kansas clinic is anticipating a patient increase of up to 40% based on calls from women in Texas. A Colorado clinic that already had started seeing more patients from other states was preparing to ramp up supplies and staffing in anticipation of the law taking effect.The Texas law, allowed to stand in a decision Thursday...
Texas StateWashington Post

In Texas abortion law, conservatives adopted the progressive playbook — and used it against them

Texas’s new abortion law, Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), took effect Sept. 1, effectively banning abortions performed after six weeks of pregnancy. At first, the Supreme Court failed to impose a requested injunction; then, a five-justice majority affirmatively declined to block the law. The law encourages private citizens to sue anyone they think has been involved in such an abortion: abortion providers; anyone who may have helped a pregnant person access an abortion; or anyone intending to do either of the above. As a result, antiabortion activists have stopped the majority of abortions in the state, for now.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Mexico's Supreme Court rules that abortion is not a crime

Mexico's Supreme Court votes to decriminalize abortion. (Source: CNN, Getty, Presidencia Argentina via CNN Wire) Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it is unconstitutional to punish abortion, unanimously annulling several provisions of a law from Coahuila — a state on the Texas border — that had made abortion a criminal act.
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy