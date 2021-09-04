CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Van Buren by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest winds will build waves into the 3 to 5 foot range. Dangerous swim conditions are expected due to large waves and strong currents. The most dangerous places to swim today will be at beaches adjacent to north facing piers...such as North Beach in South Haven.

alerts.weather.gov

County
Allegan County, MI
City
South Haven, MI
City
Allegan, MI
County
Van Buren County, MI
#Beaches#North Beach#Swimming#Extreme Weather#Beach Hazards Statement
