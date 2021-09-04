CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily wrap-up: The top moments from Day 11 of the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

olympics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay eleven of the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo saw action in multiple events conclude, with gold medallists crowned in wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball. And events continued to deliver big moments on Saturday (4 September), as the first-ever Para badminton gold medal was awarded to Malaysia's Cheah Liek Hou as well as Cuban's sprint star Omara Durand winning her third gold of Tokyo.

