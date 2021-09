The first Jon Bois video I ever watched was called “Chart Party: My favorite worst baseball player.” The name of the video had caught my eye as I scrolled through the YouTube recommended page. This was years ago now, but that YouTube video has stuck with me ever since. It was about Jeff Francoeur, a now-retired MLB outfielder who played most of his career for the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Kansas City Royals. To this day, when I see Francoeur on Bally Sports Southeast as a commentator for Braves games, I don’t think of him as an analyst, I think of him as the guy who climbed through the ceiling to get out of a bathroom his teammates had locked him into. I don’t really even watch baseball, so, looking back, it’s incredibly lucky that I managed to click on that one video that one day, because it opened my eyes to some of the most unique and entertaining content the internet has to offer.