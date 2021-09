Blake Griffin #2 of the Brooklyn Nets tries to drive around Sekou Doumbouya #45 of the Detroit Pistons (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Remember the problem the Detroit Pistons had with their roster? Seems like yesterday the Pistons had too many players for too few roster spots. Actually, it was yesterday. With the Brooklyn Nets trade, Detroit not only has no more logjam, it actually has some openings.