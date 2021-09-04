Doctor Who: Davies' DW "Trial Run" Dark Season Gets Big Finish Adapt

So it's safe to that the time between now and the end of 2022 is going to be a very busy one around the Doctor Who universe. By the end of this year, showrunner Chris Chibnall and TARDIS team members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and John Bishop will be back for a Series 13 that will tell one overarching story and finds Jacob Anderson (Broadchuch, Game of Thrones) joining the cast as Vinder. From there, Whittaker and Chibnall wrap up their runs by the end of 2022, resulting in dumpster fires of mindless speculation roaring high on both sides of the pond as folks try to be the first to predict who the new showrunner and lead will be. We even had Piers Wenger, BBC Director for Drama, teasing something "radical" when the creative changeover happens. So with everyone and their mother's second-cousin-twice-removed chiming in with their thoughts, it's nice to hear what the most important person in all of this has to say.