Doctor Who: Davies' DW "Trial Run" Dark Season Gets Big Finish Adapt

By Adi Tantimedh
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark Season, Russell T. Davies' first-ever TV show, is getting a new lease on life from Big Finish in the form of audio dramas. Davies has said the YA Science Fiction comedy thriller, which premiered in 1991, was his "trial run" for Doctor Who that he got to relaunch 14 years later in 2005 after he became the hottest showrunner in the UK. Dark Season chronicled the adventures of three teenagers who are caught in a conspiracy of brainwashing, kidnaps, and a threat to the whole human race, spearheaded by the sinister Mr. Eldritch. Yes, the plot is very Doctor Who and also strongly influenced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The trio of snarky high school heroes was played by Victoria Lambert as the 13-year-old Marcie, Ben Chandler as Tom, and Kate Winslet, in her first major professional acting role, as Reet.

