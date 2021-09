Cavs fans, do you remember when the Ball Family was on top of the world? In 2017 Lonzo Ball became the first of the family to be drafted into the NBA. He was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft. As a freshman at UCLA, Ball led the nation in assists and won the Wayman Tisdale Award as the best freshman player in the country. Right around then, we started to hear from Lonzo’s father, LaVar Ball, about how his sons would be the best players in the league when they all get there.