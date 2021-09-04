The top 8 takeaways from Week 2 of high school football in Springfield
Week 2 of the Illinois High School Association season is here, and there was plenty of action across the Springfield area. Here are some key takeaways from Friday's games. Southeast didn't pick up a first down until the second quarter and trailed 38-0 at halftime with minus-5 offensive yards in a 59-7 Central State Eight Conference loss at Sacred Heart-Griffin. SHG's defense has only allowed two touchdowns heading into next Friday's Leonard Bowl XII against Rochester at Rocket Booster Stadium.www.sj-r.com
Comments / 0