Re “Afghanistan, Vietnam and the VA” (Aug. 29):. John Seiler’s article is convoluted and an insult to all who served our nation for the cause of freedom. I would like to know when, where and how he served. VALB has taken very good care of me. The vets I know are grateful for services provided us. He sounds like he puts potholes ahead of people. I’m a Marine infantry officer and severed in the Cuban Crisis and Vietnam War. I thank God for the VA medical staff and care they provide us. Get a clue, John.