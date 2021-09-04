CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho View: Did Ryan Cole really insinuate Boise surgeon’s death was caused by COVID-19 vaccine?

By Scott McIntosh Idaho Statesman
Twin Falls Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gasps from the audience at the medical conference were audible. Dr. Ryan Cole was 13 minutes into his presentation at the July 27 “White Coat Summit” of America’s Frontline Doctors, a physicians group whose goals include “fighting medical cancel culture and media censorship,” and where Cole disparaged the COVID-19 vaccine as a “poisonous attack,” “needle rape,” “experiment,” “fake” and “clot shot.”

