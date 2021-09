On this date in Texas Rangers history, one pitcher ended up with 10 strikeouts and 10 walks in a single game, a first in the team’s history. On September 1, 1990, the Rangers were on the road in Oakland preparing for a day game with the Athletics. Bobby Witt took the mound for the Rangers looking for his 14th win of the season. The Rangers were well out of the American League West race at that point. But Witt was on his way to one of the most interesting games of his career.