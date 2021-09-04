CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doha Airbase Was a Hellhole for Afghan Escapees, NYT Investigation Finds

By Corbin Bolies
Despite President Joe Biden’s claims that the Kabul evacuation was done in an “orderly manner,” a New York Times investigation found the next step—vetting, transporting, and housing Afghan refugees—was anything but. Internal documents and interviews paint a picture of the Doha, Qatar airbase, which held almost 15,000 refugees in airplane hangers the day the U.S. left Afghanistan. Those refugees, who faced issues such as COVID-19 and dehydration, included older boys who bullied younger children, pregnant women in need of medical attention, and, two days after Biden’s speech, a 19-month-old who died due to “pre-existing conditions.”

