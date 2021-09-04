Annual Zydeco Breakfast held in Opelousas

The City of Opelousas held its 18th Annual Zydeco Breakfast on Saturday at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse Square.

This year, Lil Pookie and the Zydeco Sensations performed. Local downtown businesses featured breakfast menu items for sale, from coffee and pastries to breakfast casseroles and praline chicken bites. Local downtown spots include Java Square, The Brass Rail, Chicory's at the Palace, Back in Time were in attendance.

The annual downtown Zydeco Breakfast takes place the Saturday of Labor Day weekend and is held in conjunction with the Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival which will be virtual this year.

This year's celebration features recorded performances by zydeco hit makers such as GRAMMY nominee Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie and GRAMMY winner Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band. The event will include interviews with zydeco all-stars and legends which include Anthony Dopsie, Geno Delafose, Chubby Carrier, Jeffery Broussard and more.

Opelousas Tourism, with support from Opelousas Main Street, Inc., City of Opelousas and St. Landry Parish Government hosts the free event each year to get people excited about the Labor Day festival music and activities, as well as to bring awareness of the downtown district.

