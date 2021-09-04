CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Police investigating after boy, 17, shot and killed in Racine

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
Racine Police are investigating after they say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the area of N. Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue around 9:13 p.m.

They say they located the boy suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators with the police department are asking anyone with information about this crime to call (262) 635-7756. Any witness or citizens with information are asked to come forward.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (262_ 636-9330, or use the P3 Tips app.

The investigation is active.

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

