Married at First Sight UK viewers criticise groom for embarrassing wife with ‘creepy’ wedding day speech

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Married at First Sight UK viewers have criticised one of the show’s participants for making “cringe” and “creepy” comments and jokes during his wedding speech.

Airing on E4 , the reality TV programme sees two complete strangers matched according to the judgement of a panel of experts, marrying just minutes after meeting. After living with each other for a while, they are then given the option to continue with the relationship or not.

During Thursday (4 September) night’s episode, viewers saw Franky, 47, tie the knot with Marilyse, 37.

Opening his speech at their wedding, Franky said: “Ladies and gentleman, I will actually enjoy this speech because it’s highly unlikely again that I will get to speak for a whole 10 minutes without my wife interrupting me.”

His comments prompting disgruntled looks from Marilyse, he continued: “The perfect marriage is with the growth within the relationship and overcoming the obstacles together. You got that, yeah?

“Thank you in advance that on our honeymoon you’re gonna get up every morning and make me breakfast,” he added. “I like my eggs runny.”

Like the guests, viewers at home were left unimpressed by Franky’s words, branding it the “most awkward speech ever”.

“Franky’s toxic masculinity is just [off the scale],” one viewer commented.

“Franky’s speech. So cringe!” another wrote, while one tweet read: “The silence when franky was making his speech.”

One Twitter user commented that the groom was “the epitome of a red flag”.

Another echoed: “Franky’s first marriage failed because he didn’t like the way she spoke to him. More like she wouldn’t do what she was told. Creepy controlling guy vibes.”

Earlier this week, MAFS viewers celebrated as the show featured its first ever same-sex wedding .

Married at First Sight UK airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4

