Cobras Cruise Past Hawks With Big Second Half

The latest chapter of the Sigourney-Keota and Mid-Prairie football rivalry went the way of the No. 9 ranked Cobras Friday at the Snake Pit 42-12. The first points belonged to the Snakes when Cade Molyneux polished off an eight play 44 yard march with a two yard touchdown run in the last two minutes of the first quarter. The Hawks were stopped on their next drive when Molyneux got the strip and fumble recovery, only to see Mid-Prairie return the favor early in the second quarter with Grady Gingerich knocking the ball free to be recovered by Collin Miller. With that possession Mid-Prairie would put together their most solid drive of the night 10 plays, 86 yards that finished with a Will Cavanagh 31 yard rushing touchdown, after a failed two point conversion it was 7-6. SK regained control with a methodical 16 play, 88 yard drive that Molyneux finished with his second score of the night, this one from one yard out in the final seconds of the half to put SK on top 14-6 at the break.