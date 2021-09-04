CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Cobras Cruise Past Hawks With Big Second Half

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest chapter of the Sigourney-Keota and Mid-Prairie football rivalry went the way of the No. 9 ranked Cobras Friday at the Snake Pit 42-12. The first points belonged to the Snakes when Cade Molyneux polished off an eight play 44 yard march with a two yard touchdown run in the last two minutes of the first quarter. The Hawks were stopped on their next drive when Molyneux got the strip and fumble recovery, only to see Mid-Prairie return the favor early in the second quarter with Grady Gingerich knocking the ball free to be recovered by Collin Miller. With that possession Mid-Prairie would put together their most solid drive of the night 10 plays, 86 yards that finished with a Will Cavanagh 31 yard rushing touchdown, after a failed two point conversion it was 7-6. SK regained control with a methodical 16 play, 88 yard drive that Molyneux finished with his second score of the night, this one from one yard out in the final seconds of the half to put SK on top 14-6 at the break.

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Cruise Line#American Football#Cobras Friday#Sk#Justice Jones#Golden Hawk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sully, IAOskaloosa Herald

Hawks speed past North Mahaska

SULLY — North Mahaska went to Lynnville-Sully for a Class A football game but ended up in a track meet. Despite doing some good things on offense the Warhawks could not compete with L-S speedsters and fell 46-6. The sprints began early as the Hawks to the opening kickoff across midfield to the NM 47-yard line. Sophomore Corder Noun Harder rushed for 42 yards on three carries then junior Kyle Squiers, who scored three touchdowns on the night, plowed in from the 5-yard line.
Reading, MIthedailyreporter.com

Big second half propels Reading past Quincy in Battle for the Bell

READING — A short handed Quincy Orioles squad traveled to Reading Friday night for week three of high school football action as the two Big 8 rivals met in their annual Battle for the Bell. The Rangers held Quincy scoreless in the second half, scoring 26 unanswered points to pull...
McPherson Sentinel

Jaytin Gumm, McPherson come alive in second half to roll past Circle

MCPHERSON – It took the second half for the McPherson Bullpups to wake up offensively against the Circle Thunderbirds, and the Bullpups did so in emphatic fashion and owe a thanks to junior running back Jaytin Gumm for the wake-up call. After leading 10-0 in the first half, McPherson caught...
Durant, IAOttumwa Courier

Prep football: Late fumble, score lifts Cobras past Durant

DURANT – Zach Smithart stripped and recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter, allowing Cade Molyneux to punch home the game-winning touchdown with 29 seconds left as Sigourney-Keota escaped Durant with a thrilling 23-20 win on Friday. Molyneux rushed for 187 yards on 32 carries, including a four-yard touchdown...
FootballLewiston Morning Tribune

Second-half surge

It took a dozen plays for the Lewiston Bengals in the second half to stretch a lead from 12 to 31 points, starting with a 105-yard interception return for a touchdown by junior Jared Jelinek. Kuna had been on a 10-play drive to open the half that included a 35-yard...
Nashville, TNchatsports.com

Two-Goal Second Half Leads No. 5 Duke Past Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Graduate student Tess Boade converted a penalty kick in the 53rd minute and senior Mackenzie Pluck netted her third of the year shortly after as No. 5 Duke earned a 2-0 road victory at Vanderbilt on Sunday. After each team traded chances through the first 50-plus minutes...
Downingtown, PApapreplive.com

Big second half powers Bishop Shanahan past Archbishop Ryan

DOWNINGTOWN >> Friday night at Jack Mancini Field it took the Bishop Shanahan offense a half to catch up to its ravenous defense. The host Eagles spotted Archbishop Ryan a slim halftime lead and the Eagles offense only had 39 yards of total offense in the first half. But, senior...
Footballkciiradio.com

Cobras Clash With Hawks in Top 15 Rivalry Showdown

Two ranked teams and a long-standing rivalry. Nothing else is needed to make week two’s matchup in Sigourney between the SK Cobras and Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks explosive. The No. 9 ranked Cobras come into tonight’s game with a 1-0 record after a 23-20 win on the road at No. 7 Durant. Sigourney-Keota scored the final 10 points last Friday against the Wildcats to get the victory as the visitors. The Snakes put up 267 total yards while holding the Wildcats to 197 including 144 for last year’s leading 1A rusher Nolan DeLong. SK got 187 yards on 32 carries from Cade Molyneux along with a 40 yard touchdown pass from him to Levi Crawford. The SK defense forced an interception and recovered a pair of fumbles in the win. This week, Cobra head coach Jared Jensen talked about the opener against the Wildcats and getting prepared for Mid-Prairie.
Malvern, OHAlliance Review

Dominate second half powers Malvern past Conotton Valley

Malvern outscored visiting Conotton Valley 22-0 in the second half as it pulled away to a 40-12 non-conference win. “We knew Conotton was going to come out and hit us in the mouth,” noted Head Coach Matt Chiurco. “We needed a game like this. We had yet to face adversity this year and we faced it tonight. We needed it and I'm proud of these guys.”
Texico, NMEastern New Mexico News

Wolverines roll in second half

TEXICO - Early on, Texico has shown it can score the football. On Friday night against Dexter, the Wolverines gave indications that they can at least come up with key stops from time to time. The teams went from a scoreless first quarter to a 21-21 halftime tie. But Texico...
Indiana StateAnderson Herald Bulletin

Big second-half plays help ISU hold off EIU

TERRE HAUTE -- Indiana State waited 644 days to play football. Fair to say a wait that long deserves a winning reward. The Sycamores were able to do accomplish that mission, though not without difficulty. ISU's big second-half plays provided just enough of a margin to hold off Eastern Illinois' more consistent smaller gains as the Sycamores earned a 26-21 triumph on a muggy night at Memorial Stadium.
Hillsboro, ILthejournal-news.net

Second Half Pushes Hiltoppers Past Lancers At Kickoff Classic

Playing one game in the early morning heat of Saturday, Aug. 28, was bad enough for the Lincolnwood High School soccer team, but two? And against one of their biggest rivals? That added some extra hurdles to the Lancers as they took on Hillsboro in their second game of the Kickoff Classic On Route 66 at North Mac High School.
Brookville, PACourier-Express

Second half surge sparks Raiders past Owls

BROOKVILLE — Shutout second halves usually lead to good things. Despite opening the season with Brayden Kunselman’s 83-yard kickoff return, the Brookville Raiders weren’t exactly owning the scoreboard at halftime. Up 14-6 and needing to hold off a Bradford chance to score at the end of the first half, the...
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Huge Second Half Boosts Buckeyes Past Gophers

On a rainy Thursday night in Minneapolis, Minn., the No. 4 Ohio State football team battled to a 45-31 win at Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium to open the 2021 season. The Buckeye offense totaled 495 total yards, including 294 through the air. Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes in his first collegiate start for 294 yards.
Johnstown, OHnewswatchman.com

Tigers use strong second half to power past Johnstown

A new opponent came to Raidiger Field Friday night, as the Tigers squared off with the Johnstown-Monroe Johnnies. As the teams lined up for the opening kickoff under dark ominous skies, lightning was spotted to the west, sending the teams to the locker rooms and numerous fans to their cars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy