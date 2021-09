It was a busy weekend for area cross country teams at the Central College Invitational in Pella Saturday. The No. 1 ranked Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls cross country team took the small school title with their team score of 21 points. All five of Mid-Prairie’s scoring runners finished in the top seven and their entire team was within the top 13. Danielle Hostetler won the individual title in a time of 18:53. Other athletes for Mid-Prairie included Sydney Yoder runner-up in 20:38, Jaden Yoder fifth in 21:04, Phoebe Shetler sixth in 21:05, Abby Fleming seventh in 21:56, Amara Jones 12th in 22:59 and Annika Poll 13th in 23:00. The Golden Hawk boys were second in the small school team standings with 54 points, AC/GC won the title with 34 points. Top runner for the Golden Hawks was Thaddeus Shetler third in 17:11. Other Mid-Prairie finishers included Chandler Hershberger fourth in 18:05, Emmett Swartzentruber 12th in 18:51, Preston Yutzy 14th in 18:59, Sam Yoder 21st in 19:32, Robert Nagy 22nd in 19:39 and Jordan Stock 26th in 19:51.