Golden Hawk and Raven Volleyball Teams Ready for Busy Weekend

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk and Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball teams will both be on the court today in tournament action. The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks are in Muscatine this Saturday. The Hawks are 4-1 on the year after suffering their first loss Thursday on the road at West Branch in four sets. For the season, the Golden Hawks are led by Ella Groenewold with 24 kills, Landry Pacha has 62 assists, Dakota Mitchell leads the Hawk defense with 32 digs and Maddie Nonnenmann has nine blocks.