Georgia State

2020 Was Tough But Georgia Election Officials Say Future Elections Won't Be Easier

By Stephen Fowler
WABE
WABE
 7 days ago
When hundreds of local elections officials gathered in a sunny island conference room in Georgia last week, there was a pause for prayer and reflection on a year like no other. "It's really, really great to see all of you here and all the new faces that we have met,"...

State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
#Absentee Voting#Voter Registration#Senate Bill#Scrutiny#State#Republicans
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Georgia StateSavannah Morning News

Chatham Elections Board member vacates post to run in Georgia House election

Antwan Lang resigned from one elected office Thursday in order to run for another. Lang, one of four members of the Chatham County Board of Elections, submitted a de-facto resignation in filing qualifying paperwork for a special election to fill a vacancy in the Georgia House. Lang is among those vying for the District 165 post held by Rep. Mickey Stephens, who died in August.
New Orleans, LAbigeasymagazine.com

Postponement of Election Is Good Short Term for Current Elected Officials

Today’s announcement by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin that our fall elections will be slightly postponed due to Hurricane Ida was expected by many political insiders. The new dates are November 13, 2021 for the primary election (previously set for October 9) and December 11, 2021 for the general election (previously set for November 13). Early voting was scheduled to start in less than two weeks. Voters are displaced. Some polling locations suffered damages. Not all poll workers have made it back to the city. Postponing the election 30 days was the responsible choice for everyone involved.
ElectionsMorning Sun

Column: GOP suppresses your vote

On November 6, 2018, Michigan Proposal 3, the Voting Policies in State Constitution Initiative, won in Michigan as a constitutional amendment. This proposal added several voting policies to the Michigan Constitution. Some of these voting policies existed in state statute, but not the state constitution. Others were new or modified policies. The new policies include straight-ticket voting; automatic voter registration; same-day voter registration; and no-excuse absentee voting during the 40 days before an election. Proposal 3 allowed eligible persons to register to vote by mail until 15 days before an election. It also provided that military members and overseas voters receive an absentee ballot at least 45 days before the election. It also added language to the constitution to provide for the use of secret ballots and election results auditing.
Alabama StateHuntsville Item

Texas joins Alabama, Georgia with new election laws

ATLANTA — Texas became the latest state, alongside Georgia and Alabama, to impose new, and more restrictive, voting laws ahead of what is expected to be an intense 2022 election cycle in a fight for Party control. SB 1 “will uphold the integrity” of the state’s elections and “will make...
Georgia Stateallongeorgia.com

Special Election Set for Georgia House District 165

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Monday the date of the special election required for Georgia House District 165 to fill a vacancy due to the death of Representative Edward “Mickey” Stephens. The special election will be held on November 2, 2021 for the district, which includes parts of Chatham...
Georgia StatePosted by
WABE

Georgia Judge Eases Ballot Access For Third-Party Candidates

Third-party candidates will now need to collect fewer signatures to run for congressional seats and other elected offices in Georgia. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in a ruling Friday that the state must allow third-party candidates for non-statewide offices to appear on the ballot if they collect the signatures of 1% of registered voters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. That’s the same threshold required to run for statewide office in Georgia.
Georgia StatePosted by
WABE

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Declares Independence From Trump

Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor is declaring independence from Donald Trump in a new book and urging other members of the GOP to follow. Geoff Duncan has been a target of heavy criticism from the former president and many other Republicans for his outspoken criticism of Trump’s efforts to overturn his presidential election loss. In a new book, “GOP 2.0,” he lays out his vision for a different future of the Republican Party.
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Elections officials detail plans for 2021 ballot

In the interest of trying to instill faith that Mesa County’s election system is safe and secure, county officials are going the extra mile in their plans for this fall’s general election. Not only does that include brand new voting equipment, which now is installed and being tested, but the...
Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky officials should not spread lies about the 2020 election that elected them

For independent voters and others who haven’t already made up their mind on how they will vote next year, or simply fed up with Republican and Democrat dysfunction and want to see Kentucky improve on many fronts, I hope to shed some light on what one elected official is doing that is beyond dysfunctional.
Des Moines, IAwnax.com

Securing Future Elections

The National Association of Secretaries of State held their national convention earlier this month in Des Moines and election security was the major topic on the agenda. South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett says he is confident in the state’s current systems…. Barnett says they get frequent updates from...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Partisan Republican vote ‘audits’ are making elections less safe, officials say

Even though they’re often conducted under the nominal banner of election security, Republican efforts to scrutinize the 2020 election results have made elections less safe, according to cyber security experts.Earlier this month, copies of the widely used Dominion Voting Systems election software were shared with attendees at an election event organised by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a Trump supporter and booster of election conspiracy theories.It’s unclear how the software reached participants, but cyber experts told the Associated Press that now that the Dominion software, which is used in roughly 30 states, is out in public hands, it may make...
Wyoming StateSheridan Press

Officials face growing pressure to audit Wyo. elections

Wyoming officials are facing mounting pressure to audit the 2020 election from pro-Trump activists asserting, without evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the former president through wide-spread voter fraud. Activists across the state have flooded state lawmakers’ inboxes and voicemails with demands to investigate the state’s elections....
Wisconsin StateWBAY Green Bay

Group says Wisconsin election investigation doesn’t go far enough

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - About 100 people who believe ongoing Republican-ordered investigations into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin aren’t broad enough are pressuring the state’s GOP legislative leadership to approve a more expansive review. The group backing a “full forensic physical and cyber audit” includes the Republican chair of...
Midland County, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Administrator: Elections in Midland County won't change much

“Voting will be just like it always has been.”. That is how Midland County Elections Administrator Carolyn Graves described the impact inside Midland County of Senate Bill 1, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law on Tuesday. Graves said there will not be any changes to the number of days,...

