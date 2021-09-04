Pelham Fire Department’s former Battalion Chief Don Green dies
PELHAM –Pelham Fire Department’s former Battalion Chief Don Green died from complications due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Sept. 4. “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we share the passing for former Battalion Chief Don Green,” the Fire Department announced on their Facebook page. “Chief Green lost his battle with COVID this morning. Please keep his family and the department in your thoughts and prayers. Arrangements are pending and will be updated as soon as possible.”www.shelbycountyreporter.com
