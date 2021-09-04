CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

LOOK: Wisconsin's Week 1 injury report

By Asher Low
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9kfr_0bmgFCnB00

Wisconsin has already been dealt a tough blow headed into Week 1. The Badgers will be without starting ILB Leo Chenal, who announced on his Instagram that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Badgers will also be missing two other players, neither of whom was expected to start for Wisconsin. CB Deron Harrell and OLB Aaron Witt will both miss today’s contest, with no specific reason given on the pregame status report. Witt has been dealing with a leg injury during camp, and Harrell missed time earlier in camp with a leg issue. It is not clear if those injuries are what are preventing the two players from being active today.

The Badgers will also be without a trio of players for the season, all of whom are listed on the pregame status report:

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
67K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Badgers#Ilb#Olb Aaron Witt#Alow 33
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
FanSided

Penn State Game Saturday: Penn State vs Wisconsin Odds, Injury Report, Prediction, Schedule, Live Stream and TV Channel for Week 1 College Football Game

Penn State Football opens the 2021 college football season with a massive Big Ten crossover matchup against Wisconsin, aiming to put a disappointing 2020 in the rearview. No. 19 ranked Penn State Football, led by head coach James Franklin, quarterback Sean Clifford, and wide receiver Jahan Dotson travel to take on No. 12 ranked Wisconsin in a Big Ten crossover matchup at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 (9/4/2021) in a noon kickoff on FOX.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers update injury report ahead of Week One

The Green Bay Packers released their Thursday injury report for Week One, which including four defensive players and one member of the offense. In total, the Packers five injuries, with two new additions from Wednesday. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reporter Tom Silverstein reports that one addition, Preston Smith, is due to a laceration on his head.
NFLchatsports.com

Three players on Packers injury report for Week 1 vs. Saints

Green Bay Packers, Za'Darius Smith Cent02 7g63sjz56cxdnajn71c Original. Three Packers are on the injury report for Week 1. The Green Bay Packers enter their season opener close to being fully healthy. For the first time this year, the Packers released their injury report on Wednesday ahead of their Week 1...
Oregon Statelandgrantholyland.com

Oregon Defensive Player to Watch: DE/Joker Kayvon Thibodeaux (injury TBD)

**Kayvon Thibodeaux is currently listed as day-to-day. While tempting to profile another talented player on the Oregon defense, all eyes should rightfully be on Thibodeaux until we hear whether or not he is going to play in The Shoe. A few of Oregon’s other defensive playmakers are mentioned throughout.**. Well,...
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: Shi Smith alone on the list

CHARLOTTE – Rookie wide receiver Shi Smith was the lone player listed on Carolina’s first injury report of the season on Wednesday. Smith, who suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason, worked out on the side in a red jersey Wednesday. His injury was initially estimated as a two- to...
Michigan State247Sports

Dawgman.com Predictions - Michigan Wolverines

Wow. What a difference a week makes. A week ago, the Dawgman guys were thinking ahead to Washington's huge road matchup against Michigan, the first true road non-conference game for the Huskies nearly two years ago. But now, after UW's loss to Montana, arguably the worst loss in program history? It feels like predicting a Washington win would be unheard of, a far cry from the 50/50 game it was shaping up to be. And considering the last time these two matched up in the Big House, the Wolverines came away with an improbable last-second win after a special teams penalty gave Michigan a second chance at victory.
Footballofftackleempire.com

Week 1 Mailbag: Who is your school’s Graham Mertz?

Week 1 is in the books, and everyone is looking forward to the upcoming weekend...except Thump. And maybe our Nebraska “writers.” And...OK, you know what? I am. And I’m happy about the weekend and its games. Here’s what we’re thinking this week, and be forewarned that this week’s DWT;WT is...
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

College Football Injury Report: Most Impactful Injuries For Week 2

Fans are back, tailgates are back, College Football is BACK and … the injuries that come with it. This is the start of a weekly College Football Injury Report series where we will be breaking down the most impactful college football injuries for the biggest games of the week. Now,...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears season preview with Aaron Leming

To preview the season, we are joined by Aaron Leming from Windy City Gridiron and Bear Report! Anyone who is a regular on Chicago Bears Twitter is quite familiar with Aaron’s excellent insight on this team each and every season. We break down how the Bears have handled Justin Fields...
NFLUSA Today

Thursday injury report for Chargers vs. Washington, Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Football Team released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Thursday’s injury report looked exactly like the first injury report released on Wednesday for both teams. Now, let’s analyze the injury report for both teams.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Injury Report: Two Projected Starters Limited Ahead Of Week 1

Three New England Patriots players were listed on the team’s first injury report of the 2021 season. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle), defensive back Jalen Mills (ankle) and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) all were limited in Wednesday’s practice, according to the team. Agholor and Mills are projected starters on...
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Analyzing Wolverines 2021 incoming recruiting class

Head coach Juwan Howard has done a fantastic job since taking over the Michigan Basketball program in 2019. UM went 23-5 and won the Big Ten regular-season title but the Wolverines saw five players turn pro. However, the Wolverines brought in a consensus top 5 recruiting class — ranking No. 2 in 247Sports rankings and No. 3 by Rivals — with two, 5-star and three, 4-star recruits.
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks initial injury report for week one has no great concerns

Oct 1, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a pass against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports. The Seahawks put out their first injury report before week one against the Colts...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 1 injury report: Taylor Decker not at Thursday’s practice

LT Taylor Decker (Finger) — Limited Practice Wednesday, No practice Thursday. A downgrade from limited to no practice suggests either Decker injured the finger in Wednesday’s practice or he suffered a setback in his recovery process. Unfortunately, it’s been over two weeks since the media was allowed to watch practices so it’s unclear when he suffered the injury, leaving nothing definitive to make an assumption on. For now, we will most likely have to wait until Friday, when coach Dan Campbell addresses the media, for an update and potentially more clarity on the situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy