LOOK: Wisconsin's Week 1 injury report

Wisconsin has already been dealt a tough blow headed into Week 1. The Badgers will be without starting ILB Leo Chenal, who announced on his Instagram that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Badgers will also be missing two other players, neither of whom was expected to start for Wisconsin. CB Deron Harrell and OLB Aaron Witt will both miss today’s contest, with no specific reason given on the pregame status report. Witt has been dealing with a leg injury during camp, and Harrell missed time earlier in camp with a leg issue. It is not clear if those injuries are what are preventing the two players from being active today.

The Badgers will also be without a trio of players for the season, all of whom are listed on the pregame status report: