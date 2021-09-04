CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

One Killed When Vehicle Goes Over Side of Freeway In Long Beach

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtogJ_0bmgF5hL00

LONG BEACH (CNS) – A person was killed Saturday when a vehicle went over the side of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, south of the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway.

The crash occurred a little before 7:25 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the victim was trapped inside the vehicle, the CHP said.

A Sigalert was issued at 7:52 a.m. closing the number two and three lanes of the southbound 710 Freeway for approximately 90 minutes.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
73K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Traffic
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Traffic
Long Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Long Beach, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeway#Chp#Cns#Traffic Accident#Chp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS LA

Police: Johnathan Gomez Of Texas Arrested After Holding Ambulance Crew At Gunpoint In Irwindale, Shooting At Vehicles On 210 Freeway

IRWINDALE (CBSLA) — A Texas man who held an ambulance crew at gunpoint and shot at cars on the 210 Freeway is in custody Friday after police chased him in a big rig. Johnathan Gomez, 37, of El Paso, Tex. was eventually arrested after trying to run from his big rig at Peck Road at Wyland Way in Monrovia. After being medically cleared at a hospital, he was booked into West Covina city jail, where he is being held on $1 million bail. (credit: Irwindale Police Department) According to police, officers responded to a report of an armed person holding two ambulance crew members...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Found Dead At Debs Park In Montecito Heights; Homicide Investigation Underway

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A body was found on Friday at Ernest E. Debs Park in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. A family member identified the victim as 29-year-old Jason Cortez, a newlywed who just celebrated his birthday last month. 29-year-old Jason Cortez was found dead at Debs Park on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Courtesy: Family Photo) “It’s not fair what happened to my cousin,” said Delores Cortez. “He was a good guy.” The call into the Los Angeles Fire Department came in around 3:30 p.m. from a person who found a man unresponsive and not breathing on a trail at the...
Aliso Viejo, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Dramatic Picture Captures Aliso Viejo Home On Fire After Lightning Strike

ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) — A Southern California home caught on fire after being struck by lightning in Thursday night’s wild weather. “There was a clash of thunder. You could feel it was right over us,” said neighbor Kim Allen-Morris. When thunder and lightning woke up Kim Allen-Morris on Thursday, she ran to her backyard to look. That’s when she saw the dramatic scene from across the street where her neighbors’ house exploded into flames. Allen-Morris shot cellphone video before firefighters arrived. Within seconds of watching it, it just doubled in size. It doubled so quickly,” Allen-Morris said. “I felt so bad for the family because you saw the mom and the kids walking out there and you’re helpless. There’s nothing you can do. And it went so fast.” Luckily, the family of five was not hurt in the house fire. The Orange County Fire Authority says they responded to several storm-related calls on Thursday night in the O.C.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

David Garcia Arrested In Attack On 12-Year-Old Boy On Long Beach Transit Bus

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of attacking a boy on a Long Beach bus last weekend. David Manuel Santana Garcia, 36, was arrested in the area of Atlantic Avenue and San Antonio Drive, Long Beach police said Wednesday. He has been booked on charges of child cruelty, assault, battery, and other public transportation charges. 🚨ARRESTED: Thanks to the help of our community— the suspect wanted for this assault has been arrested. We received various tips of the suspect’s location. Our officers responded to the area of Atlantic Ave and San Antonio Dr, located the suspect & safely took him into custody. pic.twitter.com/5lHE9YHatT — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) September 9, 2021 Police on Wednesday asked the public’s help in identifying the man who attacked the boy Sunday, and released images of him captured on bus surveillance video. Tips from community led police to where the man had been seen, and took Garcia into custody. The boy, who was not identified, is reportedly recovering after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries to the upper body.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Composite Sketch Released Of Driver Who Fatally Hit Pedestrian In Sylmar, Then Pulled Into Gas Station To Dislodge Him

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police released a composite sketch and a security image of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in Sylmar, then pulled into a gas station to dislodge him before taking off. The crash happened overnight on Aug. 16 at Foothill Boulevard and Hubbard Street. A pedestrian, identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as 66-year-old Anthony Hurd, was struck as he crossed Foothill Boulevard mid-block. According to the LAPD, the driver of the silver sedan that hit Hurd was still dragging him when pulled into the driveway of a nearby gas station, then backed up in order to...
Menifee, CAPosted by
CBS LA

5 Injured After Military Vehicle Overturns On 215 Freeway In Menifee

MENIFEE (CBSLA) — Five people were injured when a military vehicle overturned on the 215 Freeway in Menifee Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred at 12:44 pm on the southbound side of the 215 freeway, south of McCall off-ramp where the military vehicle rolled over.  Traffic Collision – 12:44 pm I-215S, south of McCall off ramp, in @cityofmenifee. Firefighters responded to a rollover traffic collision off the freeway of a military vehicle. 5 patients (2 moderate, 3 minor) transported by ground to a local hospital. #SunCityIC pic.twitter.com/osv80Hle90 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 8, 2021 Firefighters responded to the collision and took 5 patients to a local hospital, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The department said two of the occupants had moderate injuries and three had minor injuries.  A Sigalert was issued at 1 p.m. for the southbound 215 Freeway south of McCall Boulevard.
Burbank, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Body Of Missing Hiker Found In Burbank’s Stough Park

BURBANK (CBSLA) — A body of a hiker who had been reported missing has been found at Burbank’s Stough Park. The hiker’s body was found Thursday and police say they are working on recovering her body from the scene. The hiker was reported missing at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, and police officers attempted to search the area where she was believed to have gotten lost. But due to the rugged terrain – which was described as a steep valley between two ridges – and darkness, officers were forced to stop and resume the search Thursday morning. When the search started up again, Burbank police also deployed their drone, which found the hiker. When officers hiked to the location where she was found, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The hiker’s name was withheld pending identification by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office and notification of her family. Police say the hiker’s death appears accidental in nature at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Man Killed In Los Feliz Shooting After Bar Fight

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was killed after a bar fight resulted in a shooting on a street in Los Feliz early Friday morning. Sept. 10, 2021. (CBSLA) The incident occurred at Hollywood Boulevard and Rodney Drive just after 3 a.m. Los Angeles police responded to reports of a shooting to find one person dead at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified. CBSLA learned that a bar fight preceded the shooting. LAPD investigators are on scene. There was no word on a motive or whether any suspects had been identified.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Dramatic Video Shows 2 Rescued From Burning Car In San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – Two elderly people were pulled from a burning car in San Diego County Monday evening by heroic Good Samaritans. Sept. 6, 2021. (Credit: Marie Macrorie) The Lakeside Fire Protection District (LFPD) posted cell phone video of the dramatic rescue. According to the fire department, the vehicle was on fire on the side of Interstate 8, east of Lake Jennings, which is located near the community of Lakeview. With flames engulfing the car, cell phone video showed two Good Samaritans run in and drag the driver and passenger out of the burning vehicle. Several other bystanders then rush over and help to carry them away from the car. The two occupants and a bystander were transported to a hospital with burn injuries, the fire department said. Their conditions were unknown. The fire spread to nearby vegetation, but responding firefighters quickly contained it, LFPD reported. The cause of the blaze was unclear.
Buena Park, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Cedric Baxter, Shot And Killed By Police, Identified As Suspect In Buena Park School Bus Shooting

BUENA PARK (CBSLA) – Detectives with the Buena Park Police Department have identified a motive in the Sept. 3 shooting of a Buena Park school bus that lead to a fatal officer-involved-shooting. Authorities said Thursday, in a press release, that Cedric Baxter attempted to murder his estranged wife who was the school bus driver. Police on the scene of the Sept. 3 shooting of a Buena Park School bus that lead to a fatal officer-involved-shooting. (credit: CBS) The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. A BPPD officer witnessed Baxter firing at the school bus. When the officer attempted to stop Baxter, a pursuit ensued that ended in the Buena Park School District parking lot. “The pursuit terminated after the suspect drove through a locked fence,” Captain Frank Nunes of the Buena Park Police Department said. Police said that two officers shot Baxter, killing him. Officers also located a firearm at the scene. Neither the school bus driver, nor a student on the bus, were injured, nor were any officers. The school bus driver had an active domestic violence restraining order against Baxter, who had a lengthy criminal history and, at the time of the shooting, was in violation of his parole.  
Pomona, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead In Pomona Residence

POMONA (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that took the life of a woman and critically injured a man at a Pomona home Thursday. Officials with the Pomona Police Department were called to the home in the 400 block of West Franklin Avenue, around 12 p.m., and discovered a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the residence, according the department’s Sgt. Iain Miller. A search of the house revealed a man in the backyard who had also been shot, though was still alive. He was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was listen in critical condition and, so far, “unable to speak to police.” A motive for the shooting is not known and there is currently no suspect description. Police said they do not believe the incident was a murder-suicide attempt. The name of the female victim was not immediately released.   (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Suspected Getaway Driver In Armed Robbery Of Sidewalk Diners, Quioness Wilson, Arrested

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The man suspected of being the getaway driver in the robberies of customers at a Fairfax district restaurant was in custody Thursday. The robberies occurred about 4:55 p.m. Tuesday at Le Creme Cafe in the 7300 block of Melrose Avenue, near La Brea Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No injuries were reported, according to the LAPD. A woman who works in the area said the recent crimes are alarming. “It’s because they know that people who are a little bit more wealthy will shop here and eat here so it makes sense, but it’s still unfortunate. It...
Anaheim, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Zachary Pickrell Of Anaheim Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old Friend

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An 18-year-old Anaheim man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting his 17-year-old friend to death. (credit: Anaheim Police Department) Zachary Pickrell was arrested Monday, the day after the shooting in the 1700 block of North Holbrook Street. Anaheim police say Pickrell initially told officers he and the 17-year-old boy, whom he identified as a friend, had been the victims of a drive-by shooting. The 17-year-old was taken to a trauma center, where he died Thursday. His name has not been released. Police say detectives determined there had been no drive-by shooting and that the boy had been shot by Pickrell. When Pickrell was booked on suspicion of attempted murder Monday, the boy was still on life support. He has since been transferred to Orange County Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bail, and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Sept. 24.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Suspect Efren Abril Charged With Murder In Long Beach Shooting Which Killed 2 Men

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A suspect has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in Long Beach which left two men dead. Twenty-two-year-old Efren Abril was charged Wednesday with two counts of murder and one count each of ex-felon with a firearm and ex-felon in possession of live ammunition in the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Antonio Parra and 28-year-old Brian Gomez. Investigators do not believe that Abril knew the victims prior to the shooting, according to Long Beach police. They currently do not have a motive in the killings. Abril was already in custody in an Orange County jail on an unrelated charge when the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against him in the murders of Parra and Gomez, police said. The double-shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 5 at East Anaheim Street and Locust Avenue. Police arrived on scene to find the two victims with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to local hospitals, where they died. Abril will be transferred to the Long Beach City Jail, where he will be booked on $4.05 million bail, police said.
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Firefighter Places Thousands Of Flags Outside Home In Remembrance Of 9/11 Victims

FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, an Orange County man is honoring the victims. Thousands of flags were placed in the front yard of firefighter Scott Townley’s Fullerton home. “It’s all about respect and honor to honor those guys and gals that we lost,” Townley said. Townley honors the victims each year, but this time around, it’s bigger than ever. “We need to do something on the west coast for our east coast brothers and sisters,” he said. The deeply moving display includes handmade crosses for first responders who were killed that day. A new section was created...
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Sisters Wanted For San Bernardino Home-Invasion Robbery Captured In North Carolina, Las Vegas

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A pair of sisters who were wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery last year have been captured, San Bernardino police said Tuesday. Lyiah Faiso and Alize Faison. (credit: San Bernardino Police) Alize and Lyiah Faison are accused of breaking into a home in the 2000 block of North Central Avenue and assaulting the resident while armed with an assault rifle and handgun on May 8, 2020. They stole about $560 worth of property from the home, police said. Alize Faison, 22, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in North Carolina and extradited back to San Bernardino County in June. She has since been charged in connection with the home invasion robbery. Police say her sister, 19-year-old Lyiah Faison, was arrested in Las Vegas and booked on Sept. 3 after being extradited back to San Bernardino County. Police say charges against Lyiah are pending. Both sisters are being held on $250,000 bail. Lyiah Faison was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, while Alize Faison has a Friday court date.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Mother Found Dead In Sylmar Home Under Suspicious Circumstances, Homicide Investigation Underway

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a mother of three whose body was found at her Sylmar home late Tuesday night. Sept. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) At around 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles police were called to the home in the 12900 block of Lyle Street on a report of a 37-year-old woman who was not conscious or breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified by family members as Gina Cantero. Police have released no information on the cause of death. No gunshots were fired, police added. It’s unclear when exactly she may...
Riverside, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Flag Memorial In Riverside Honoring 13 Fallen Service Members Continues Getting Pulled Down

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A memorial of 13 American flags, representing the 13 fallen soldiers killed in the bombing attack outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August, has had a hard time staying up. The most recent set of 13 flags flap in the wind above the Adams Streets overpass off the 91 Freeway in Riverside. An original set of flags, put on the Ivy Street overpass, were cut in half by vandals. Those flags were then replaced with two new memorials, which were ripped down again the next day. “If they’re not kids, then maybe they’re adults who live under a rock...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Several Hurt After Car Slams Into Homeless Encampment In Koreatown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several people were injured when a car went onto a sidewalk and careened into a homeless encampment in Koreatown Tuesday morning. Sept. 7, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred at about 6 a.m. in the 500 block of South Virgil Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department said a Dodge Dart was traveling southbound on Virgil Ave. when it crashed into a silver Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound on 5th Street. Police added three people from the Dart are being uncooperative in the investigation of the crash. Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to find one person trapped underneath the car and three others...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Hollywood Police Pursuit Ends In Violent Wreck, No Serious Injuries

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There were no serious injuries after a police chase ended in a multivehicle crash in Hollywood early Tuesday morning. Sept. 7, 2021. (CBSLA) The chase began at about 2:30 a.m. when Los Angeles police attempted to pull over a Dodger Challenger whose driver had failed to yield. After a short pursuit the Challenger slammed into two other cars at Van Ness Avenue and Sunset Boulevard. No one was seriously hurt and no LAPD vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. It’s unclear how many people were riding in the Challenger and if anyone was arrested. The exact details of what lead up to the pursuit were unknown. Several lanes of Sunset Boulevard remained shut down as of 5 a.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy