One Killed When Vehicle Goes Over Side of Freeway In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CNS) – A person was killed Saturday when a vehicle went over the side of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, south of the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway.

The crash occurred a little before 7:25 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the victim was trapped inside the vehicle, the CHP said.

A Sigalert was issued at 7:52 a.m. closing the number two and three lanes of the southbound 710 Freeway for approximately 90 minutes.