CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Family Movie Night in the Park

ksoutdoors.com
 7 days ago

Join us for a movie in the Park! Bring your camping chairs, blankets, and drinks. Free popcorn will be provided! No cost for this event, but a $5 per vehicle park entry pass is required if you don't already have one.

ksoutdoors.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Movie Night
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
cityofames.org

Free Movie Night Event at Bandshell Park Features Adventure Film ‘Hook’

Ames Parks and Recreation Department will be showing the movie “Hook” on Friday, Sept. 3, at Bandshell Park at the corner of Sixth Street and Duff Avenue. The movie will begin at approximately 8 p.m. “Hook” is a 1991 adventure film that presents as a sequel to J. M. Barrie's 1911 novel “Peter and Wendy,” focusing on an adult Peter Pan who has forgotten all about his childhood.
Posted by
Beach Radio

An Outstanding Outdoor Movie Night Event By the Bayville EMS

The people of Bayville are amazing and I know everyone will come out and support our Bayville EMS. It's a fantastic fundraiser to raise money for the Bayville First Aid Squad. They provide emergency medical care to the residents of Bayville, Berkeley Twp., and surrounding communities. The Outdoor Movie Night...
Okmulgee, OKyourokmulgee.com

First Movie Night on the Patio is Sept. 4

A fun Saturday evening, including corn hole and a free movie, is on schedule for the holiday weekend. The Okmulgee Chamber of Commerce, new local non-profit Your Community Resource, and Neal’s Furniture, are sponsoring the movie night, which begins at 6 p.m. on the patio of Daddy B’s Barbecue at 212 E. 6th Street.
Southport, MEboothbayregister.com

Movie night at Newagen Seaside Inn

On Thursday, Aug. 26, dozens of people enjoyed the free movie night on the inflatable screen at Newagen Seaside Inn on Southport Island. “Back to the Future” was shown, preceded by live music, and food – hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks, popcorn and candy – was available. It was a...
Calistoga, CANapa Valley Register

Calistoga Community Movie Night is Sept.18

Calistoga community members are invited to join in a free movie night at Logvy Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Disney feature "Moana" will begin at dusk, roughly 7:15 p.m. Community members are invited to bring chairs, food, drinks, and enjoy a movie in the park. Logvy Park is located...
Posted by
Mike Kazsyck

Best Movie Theaters in Detroit for an Amazing Movie Night!

DETROIT, MI - Some days, you may need to watch a movie in another city like Detroit. Luckily, there are many movie theaters to choose from in Detroit, ranging from super-fancy movie palaces to smaller, more historic venues that show indie and art house films. Here are four of Detroit's best movie theaters to visit.
Posted by
Jersey Shore Online

Crestwood Village Six Movie Night

WHITING – On September 10, “The Secret: Dare To Dream” will be shown. This movie is based upon the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne. The movie follows Miranda (Kate Holmes) who struggling to raise her children in Louisiana. When a hurricane devastates their area, fortunately a person who believes in the power of positive thinking comes along… Also starring Jerry O’Connell and Josh Lucas.
Greene County, VAcbs19news

Greene County movie night series begins

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Greene County Parks and Recreation kicked off its new movie night series Friday. The free event started at 7 p.m. at the Greene County Community Park with Onward. No alcohol is allowed. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Families are asked to...
crgov.com

Get tickets for Parking Lights & Movie Nights fall/holiday drive-in movie series

Put the car in park and break out the blankets. Tickets are now available for the Town’s Parking Lights & Movie Nights fall and holiday drive-in movies. These flicks will shine bright at the Event Pad at Philip S. Miller Park starting Friday, Sept. 24, with “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and Saturday, Sept. 25, with “Up.”
Posted by
Itemlive.com

Nahant to host outdoor movie night

NAHANT ― What could be better than the smell of buttery popcorn under the night sky? Residents will get a treat on Friday as the town will host an outdoor The post Nahant to host outdoor movie night appeared first on Itemlive.
theelectricgf.com

Movie in the Park is Sept. 4 at Gibson Park

Park and Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack are hosting “Movie in the Park” on Sept. 4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle begins at 7:30 p.m. in Gibson Park near the bandshell. The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to...
Independence, KSkggfradio.com

Last Movie Night Under the Stars in Indy

The last of the Independence Chamber of Commerce Movie Night Under the Stars will be at the Riverside Park Oval coming up on Saturday, September 25th at 7:30 pm. Independence Chamber of Commerce Director Lisa Wilson talks about what movie will be shown and what activities will be available. The...
cityofjuneau.net

Centerfield Cinema Movie Night

Come join us on Movie Night to watch "Remember the Titans" showing at the Juneau Softball Diamond on Friday September 17th at twilight (approximately 7;30 pm). The movie is free, but bring chairs or blankets. Popcorn and water will be available for purchase during the movie.
theeasttexasweekend.com

Movies in the Park is starting back up at Bergfeld Park in Tyler

Starting Saturday, September 11, the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back the popular Movies in the Park program at Bergfeld Park, located at 1510 S. College Ave. For the 2021 fall season, there will be four movies hosted between September and October. Here’s the movie lineup:. Saturday, Sept....
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Shows and Movies That Celebrate Blended Families

What’s a “normal” family set up in this day and age? It’s certainly not the biological dad, biological mom, and their three kids. Sure, this could be normal to certain people, but many of them experience a family life that is quite different. So, why are the big, messy stepfamilies or blended families or whatever you call your brood not shown in TV shows and movies more often? Or, why are they not portrayed in a more relatable and realistic way? There’s a need for more portrayal of the blended family setup. Here are some movies and TV shows that have paved the way for what is to come in the future, hopefully.
Houston Chronicle

Join in on Deer Park's Night Out

If you haven’t already done so but have always wanted to take part, the Deer Park Police Department is reminding residents that Tuesday, Oct. 5 will be the 38th annual National Night Out crime-and-drug-prevention event. More than ever, we need to “Back the Blue” and crime-fighting efforts, and National Night...

Comments / 0

Community Policy