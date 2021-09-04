CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves Top Tigers To Celebrate Homecoming

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 7 days ago

The Winfield-Mt. Union football team sent the crowd home happy Friday with a 66-42 homecoming win over visiting Iowa Valley. The WMU offense set the tone for the night, finding the end zone multiple times in all four frames. The Wolves led 16-6 after one, 30-20 at half, 50-36 going to the fourth and finished the game outscoring the Tigers 16-6 in the final period. WMU racked up 435 yards of total offense, all but four, belonging to Cam Buffington. The Winfield-Mt. Union sophomore was 10 of 15 through the air for 267 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He hooked up with Caleb Geise six times for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Abram Edwards hauled in four passes for 82 yards and a score. On the ground, Buffington added four more touchdowns and 164 yards on 21 carries. The Wolves defense was led by his 13 and a half tackles, 11 solo. Noah Sparrow had 12 and a half tackles 10 solo. WMU forced four Tiger turnovers with Buffington picking off a pass and recovering a fumble. Giese also had a fumble recovery and Cole Milks an interception. With the win, the Wolves are 2-0 and gear up for a road trip to New London next week.

www.kciiradio.com

