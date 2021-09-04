CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche Teases More Information About New Concept

By Sebastian Cenizo
Last month, Porsche teased a new electric vehicle that would be debuted at the IAA motor show in Munich. The teaser revealed very little besides headlights that appeared to have been inspired by those of the Porsche Taycan, albeit with a far sleeker and even more modern twist. We speculated that it may point to a new Taycan variant that Porsche was said to be working on; now it seems that the teaser was pointing to a concept not meant for series production. The German automaker has today announced that its new concept will provide a "spectacular insight into the future of motorsport" and better yet, it's going to be revealed online a day before its in-the-metal debut at the aforementioned motor show.

Bentley is renowned for high levels of luxury and large displacement engines with deep reserves of power from which to draw and surge past the commonfolk on the road. But with the British automaker announcing plans to go fully electric by 2030, it seems to spell disaster for the brand's signature engine, the 6.0-liter W12. At the recent launch of the Continental GT Speed in Sicily, CarBuzz spoke to several Bentley executives, including Dr. Matthias Rabe (head of engineering) and member of the design team, Brett Boydell. Speaking of the Speed and how it was a final hurrah for the W12 engine, our comments were met with the suggestion that the 650-horsepower 12-cylinder might not be dead after all.

