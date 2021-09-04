Porsche Teases More Information About New Concept

Last month, Porsche teased a new electric vehicle that would be debuted at the IAA motor show in Munich. The teaser revealed very little besides headlights that appeared to have been inspired by those of the Porsche Taycan, albeit with a far sleeker and even more modern twist. We speculated that it may point to a new Taycan variant that Porsche was said to be working on; now it seems that the teaser was pointing to a concept not meant for series production. The German automaker has today announced that its new concept will provide a "spectacular insight into the future of motorsport" and better yet, it's going to be revealed online a day before its in-the-metal debut at the aforementioned motor show.