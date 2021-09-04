Mid-Prairie and Columbus Cross Country Run in Pella Saturday

The Top ten ranked Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls cross county teams are back in action today when they travel to Pella for the Central College Invitational. The Golden Hawks last ran at Saturday’s Anamosa Invitational, where the Golden Hawk girls were team champions, led by individual champ Danielle Hostetler with her time of 19:01. Mid-Prairie put all five of their scoring runners in the top 10 and all seven participants in the top 16. Mid-Prairie enters today’s meet ranked No. 1 in class 2A in this week’s girls poll from the Iowa Track and Field Coaches Association with four individually ranked runners in their lineup. No. 1 in 2A Danielle Hostetler, No. 2 Jaden Yoder, No. 8 Mitzi Evans, and No. 12 Sidney Yoder.