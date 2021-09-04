CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belmar, NJ

Belmar Five Mile Run features a local winner

By Michael Nunes
Posted by 
Star News Group
Star News Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ID8oX_0bmgEh4D00

BELMAR — Local runner Rob Napolitano finished ahead of some 2,000 other participants in this year’s Belmar Five Mile Run on Saturday, completing the course with a chip time of 24:47.

It was the 45th anniversary of the popular annual event, which raises funds for the Goodwill Hose Company.

“I haven’t competed in a really long time, so it was fun to get out and try a little bit,” Mr. Napolitano said after crossing the finish line.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
710
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belmar, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Run#Local News#The Goodwill Hose Company#The Coast Star#Starnewsgroup Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Belmar, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Borough reviews a calmer beach season in 2021

BELMAR — After the intensity of the pandemic summer of 2020, Belmar lifeguards had a relatively easy season this year as beach traffic largely returned to the pre-pandemic norm. Harry Harsin, the chief of the Belmar Beach patrol, said that this year was an average summer. Lifeguards performed around 400 rescues during the summer season, in line with previous years.
Spring Lake, NJPosted by
Star News Group

New memorial to be dedicated on 20th anniversary of 9/11

SPRING LAKE — A new 9/11 memorial will be unveiled this year on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in honor of all those who died. The memorial, designed by Hal Hall of H.T. Hall Monuments, will feature two granite towers resembling the twin towers, with a donated steel beam in the center and a plaque dedicated to all the victims of the attacks.
Point Pleasant, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Officials laud successful summer season

POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials have lauded the end of a successful summer season in the municipality, which featured residents and visitors alike taking advantage of dozens of recreational opportunities and the tranquility provided by the borough’s riverfront beaches. “For what it was, it was a very successful summer season all around.
Brick, NJPosted by
Star News Group

20th anniversary of 9/11 remembered in former FDNY firefighters podcast

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Niels Jorgensen, 52, a longtime resident of Brick Township and former NYPD officer and firefighter of FDNY ladder 114 who was in New York City on the day of Sept. 11, 2001 is the host of a podcast entitled “20 for 20” where he interviews 20 guests and contrasts personal experiences as a part of the 20th anniversary of the collapse of the World Trade Center.
Point Pleasant Beach, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Point Beach to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — This Saturday Point Pleasant Beach will honor all those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a Never Forget Memorial Ceremony at the bandshell at Baltimore and Arnold avenue at 8:30 a.m.  “We are coming up on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 and I want to make sure we are paying homage to that appropriately, so [borough administrator] Christine [Riehl] has been hard at work and we have been working together on a ceremony befitting of that horrible day and the events and sacrifices made,” Mayor Paul Kanitra said during a recent meeting of the borough council.
NFLPosted by
Star News Group

Cheer On Your Favorite Teams At These Hot Spots

BY KATIE JACOBS NIGHT & DAY MAGAZINE  NFL FOOTBALL returns to the delight of fans everywhere on Thursday, Sept. 9th and Monmouth and Ocean county establishments are gearing up for the season. If you’re considering enjoying your game day experience a little differently this year, then we’ve got a list of hotspots for you to choose from.
Point Pleasant Beach, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Claudia Irving

Claudia Irving of Point Pleasant Beach passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Claudia was born and raised in Rahway. Starting as a young girl, Claudia loved and appreciated nature. She was known to swim in the Rahway River and come home with frogs in her pockets.
Belmar, NJPosted by
Star News Group

More than just surf

By Katie Jacobs Night & Day Magazine   The Playa Bowls Belmar Pro, brought to you by Eastern Lines, promises sets of waves that will delight spectators’ eyes, and events scheduled throughout the long weekend will also serve their sense of taste, smell and sound. KICK OFF THE PRO Kick off the Belmar Pro weekend on Thursday, Sept.
Point Pleasant Beach, NJPosted by
Star News Group

AJ Meerwald docks in Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — New Jersey’s official tall ship, the historic AJ Meerwald, officially dropped anchor in Point Pleasant Beach this week and community members are invited to visit to learn more about the ship before it once again sets sail to undergo restoration work. The AJ Meerwald, docked until around Sept.
Bradley Beach, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Elementary school to launch mentor program this fall

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Youth Community Club (BYCC), a civic engagement initiative within the Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance will partner with the Bradley Beach Public Library and the elementary school to launch a student mentorship program.  The program will begin this fall and run through May 2022, providing one on-one support for Bradley Beach elementary school (BBES) students in grades five to eight.
Brick, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Icarus Brewing Company coming to Route 88

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Icarus Brewing Company, a craft beer microbrewery, is relocating from the company’s current location at the Lakewood Industrial Park to a new larger venue recently authorized to be constructed at 2045 Route 88 by the township planning board on Wed., Aug. 25. The microbrewery that opened in 2017 plans to open an indoor tasting venue, where the production process will be visible, and an outdoor beer garden at the location where the Shore Restaurant Supply Store used to be.
Point Pleasant Beach, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Rotary Club’s annual Calendar Raffle underway

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Rotary Club’s annual Calendar Raffle is currently underway.  The raffle gives participants 92 chances, one for each day of October, November and December, to win cash each day. When entering, participants are given a number; each day a number is called. Different days are listed on the calendar at different prices.
Manasquan, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Curriculum changes to address equity in Manasquan schools

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan School District has made several changes to the curriculum for the upcoming school year in an effort to address equity, diversity and inclusion throughout the school community. The district formed an equity committee last summer, following discussions about a petition calling for the district to formulate a plan for diversity and inclusion at the high school.
Manasquan, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Barry Ivins

Barry Ivins, of Manasquan, passed away on August 22, 2021 at the age of 87. His gregarious personality and kind nature endeared him to everyone he met. Even up until his last moments, Barry was engaging in conversations and delighting in his great-granddaughter’s attempts to ride a pedal bike. The...
Point Pleasant, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Harvey Memorial UMC hosts annual flea market

POINT PLEASANT — Harvey Memorial United Methodist Church was a treasure trove of antiques, glassware and other goods as it hosted its annual Holy Crap Flea Market Fundraiser on Saturday. Organizer Mary Maggs said there was something for everyone to enjoy and explore during the flea market at the church, which is located at 1120 Arnold Ave.
Belmar, NJPosted by
Star News Group

John C. McNamara “Coley”

John C. McNamara “Coley” 49, of Belmar passed away at home on August 16. Coley was a beloved husband, father, family-member, and friend. Coley was born in Altoona, PA and lived in Long Beach Island before moving to Belmar 22 years ago. He earned a degree in marketing from Seton Hall University in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy