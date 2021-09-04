Belmar Five Mile Run features a local winner

BELMAR — Local runner Rob Napolitano finished ahead of some 2,000 other participants in this year’s Belmar Five Mile Run on Saturday, completing the course with a chip time of 24:47.

It was the 45th anniversary of the popular annual event, which raises funds for the Goodwill Hose Company.

“I haven’t competed in a really long time, so it was fun to get out and try a little bit,” Mr. Napolitano said after crossing the finish line.

