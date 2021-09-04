The 14 best movies new to streaming to watch in September
You feel that? That’s the chill of fall creeping in as August fades into September. Yes summer is finally behind us, and with the turn of the seasons comes a fresh crop of new films to watch this September. From Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, to Paul Schrader’s forthcoming The Card Counter and James Wan’s Malignant, there are plenty of exciting new releases to catch in theaters this month. Not feeling up to venturing outside? No worries; we’ve got you covered on what’s new on streaming.www.polygon.com
Comments / 0