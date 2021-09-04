Steelers' Tunch Ilkin Passes Away From ALS

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and longtime broadcaster Tunch Ilkin has passed away from his battle with ALS. He was 63-years-old.

Ilkin announced his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in October of 2020. He was diagnoses with the disease in September of 2020.

Ilkin was part of the Steelers' organization for 43 years, playing for 13 seasons and spending the next 23 in the broadcasting booth. He announced his retirement in June to focus on his battle with ALS.

The Steelers drafted Ilkin in the sixth round of the 1980 NFL Draft out of Indiana State University. He played 10 years in a black and gold uniform, appearing in two Pro Bowls.

Ilkin was selected to the Steelers' Hall of Honor this summer as a member of the 2021 class. He'll be inducted on Nov. 14 during the team's game against the Detroit Lions.

AllSteelers sends their condolences to the Ilkin family and all of Steelers Nation as their morn the loss of a true Pittsburgh legend.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

