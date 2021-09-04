7 Charming Small Towns To Visit In Southern New Mexico

Deep cerulean skies, white cottony clouds, wide-open desert spaces, and the distant Sacramento mountains yielded to the two-lane highway sharply rising before us. The afternoon rain shower brought the changing scents of dusty desert cactus to cedar shrubs to towering ponderosa pine forests, and the road twisting and turning along the Rio Penasco. By the time we reached Mayhill, we had ascended 6,495 feet in elevation, and the temperature felt 15 degrees chillier. This road leads to my seven favorite small towns along a picturesque drive in southern New Mexico with unforgettably majestic scenery and iconic recreational areas.