Drake Fans Feud Flames By Leaking Kanye West/André 3000 Collab 'Life of the Party'

Another week, another new bizarre development in Drake and Kanye West's eternal cold war, which has been running quite hot for the last month. It was inevitable that Drake would stoke the flames with new bars on his album—sure enough, a full song was dedicated to addressing and dissing Kanye. Neither Kanye nor his cohorts like Pusha T have responded at press time, but an unexpected plot twist came during the wee hours of Friday night/Saturday morning when Drake went on his Instagram to promote OVO Sound's weekly Sirius radio show Sound 42 a little harder than usual. Fans took the hint, and instead of just Certified Lover Boy songs and rare loosie tracks, Drake unearthed a song not from his own vault, but…Kanye's.