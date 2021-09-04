CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Fans Feud Flames By Leaking Kanye West/André 3000 Collab 'Life of the Party'

By Joe Lynch
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day after dropping Certified Lover Boy, which features a track seemingly targeting Kanye West, Drake continued to fan the flames of their feud by leaking an unreleased Kanye/André 3000 collaboration Saturday (Sept. 4) morning on SiriusXM. Titled "Life of the Party," the unreleased track finds 'Ye taking shots at Drizzy during a six-minute heater that was originally previewed at a Donda event in Las Vegas on July 18 but didn't appear on the final Donda tracklist, despite its 108-minute runtime.

