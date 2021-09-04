Call of Duty Warzone Bug Gives Player Extra Arm
When dropping into Warzone players normally don't see an extra limb attached to their player, but for u/acoolrocket that's exactly what happened. In a clip posted to reddit, u/acoolrocket uncovered a new bug while he was hurtling toward the ground. Acoolrocket's character was mere feet from hitting the ground without having deployed their parachute. Consequently, their character stuck out their arms in order to brace for impact. When their arms stuck out, acoolrocket quickly noticed that their character had an extra arm.www.dbltap.com
