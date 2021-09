Samford University psychology professor Stephen Chew has created a new set of four videos designed to help students make the sometimes challenging academic transition to college. Chew, one of the nation’s most celebrated psychology professors, works with transfer students in the Samford STEM Scholars program and found that some of those students can benefit from specific help with academic transition, beyond his acclaimed series of videos for students on how to study effectively, and last year’s video on Learning in Pandemic Times.