CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Olivia Munn fans think she’s pregnant with boyfriend John Mulaney’s baby just four months after his split from wife

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLIVIA Munn fans are full of speculation the actress is expecting John Mulaney’s baby just four months after he broke up with his wife. In July, the stand-up comedian filed for divorce from wife Annamarie Tendler, with the couple splitting in May after six years of marriage. 5. Olivia Munn...

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 5

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Annamarie Tendler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Any News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Twitter Thinks John Mulaney Cheated On Estranged Wife With Olivia Munn: 'I'm Not Supporting This'

John Mulaney shared the timeline of his relationship with Olivia Munn in his recent interview when he confirmed that they are expecting their first child together. Mulaney appeared on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" Tuesday. During the interview, he explained that he went into rehab in September and got out after a month. Then he moved out from his shared home with his estranged wife, Anna Marie Tendler. In the spring, he went to Los Angeles where he met and started dating Munn. But the timeline based on his recollection is "tenuous," Page Six reported.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Inside John Mulaney and Pregnant Olivia Munn's Whirlwind Journey to Parenthood

Watch: Olivia Munn Is Pregnant! Expecting 1st Baby With John Mulaney. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are getting ready to say, "Oh, hello" to a little one!. The comedian and father-to-be confirmed the news and the pair's relationship on Late Night With Seth Meyers, speaking to his longtime friend and former Saturday Night Live co-writer Seth Meyers. The interview aired on Tuesday, Sept. 7, just months after John and Olivia, 41, began their whirlwind romance following his split from his wife and two rehab stints for drug addiction.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Fans Think Olivia Munn Is Pregnant After New Photos of Her Surface Online

Actress Olivia Munn has been the subject of controversy after rumors sparked she was dating comedian and recent divorcée, John Mulaney. Unfortunately for Olivia, the rumors have been flying now more than ever after photos of her out and about in Los Angeles sparked speculation that she is pregnant. Could there be any truth to the rumors? Is Olivia Munn pregnant? Here's everything we know.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

John Mulaney fans should stop being offended by his divorce and new relationship with Olivia Munn: They know his comedy, but they don't know him

Mulaney fans have expressed disappointment -- not over his drug relapse and rehab stint, but for leaving his wife Annamarie Tendler and, later, dating (and having a baby with) Olivia Munn. But as Madison Malone Kircher points out, Mulaney -- like all standup comedians -- has always been putting on an act. "As a stand-up, John Mulaney’s job, or at least part of it, is to make you feel like you do know him," says Kircher. "You’re supposed to feel like you could borrow a cup of sugar from him, intimately chat him up at the dog park, or plan a long weekend getaway at an Airbnb in some wooded hamlet for you and your partner and Mulaney and his (now ex-)wife, Annamarie Tendler. Think of all the chickens you could roast! The thing is, if you actually tried to do any of those things, the first words that come to my mind when thinking of the immediate result are 'restraining order.' Because, again, you don’t know John Mulaney. You know his comedy. His persona. The version of Mulaney he selectively offers you at the mic. This applies to the parts of Mulaney you don’t like, too." Kircher adds: "For those Mulaney fans, the last nine months have felt like an emotional whirlwind: Mulaney’s rehab stint. His divorce announcement. The recently confirmed rumors that he and Olivia Munn, who once credited getting basically a new face to eating special potatoes, are dating and expecting a baby. Mulaney’s fans had, and continue to have, strong feelings about all of it—like these were actions and decisions that impacted them, as though John Mulaney was a fixture in their social lives and not just a celebrity stranger...The thing about parasocial relationships is calling them entirely one sided is to lightly gaslight the person on that one side. (Sorry to deploy yet another psychology term so overused by the internet it has effectively lost all its original meaning. Still works here, though.) Parasocial relationships are precisely how and why some people get famous. These people compel us. These people employ PR operations to help compel us. They want you to get to know 'them.' It’s good for their art; it’s even better for their business. Taylor Swift could write a book on cultivating parasocial relationships with fans, what with her secret listening parties in her home for megafans sourced from the depths of the internet, custom care packages mailed to Tumblr stans, showing up at the occasional wedding with an acoustic guitar in hand. None of this makes her fake; it makes her brilliant. (In case it’s not very clear: You also don’t actually know Taylor Swift. Leave her alone, too.)"
Los Angeles, CAuncrazed.com

Olivia Munn Is Pregnant With Her First Child

During a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, John Mulaney revealed that he and Olivia Munn are expecting their first child. Talking about the relationship and how is been going he said that it’s “been really beautiful with someone incredible,” said John. The two began dating in May...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

John Mulaney & Olivia Munn ARE Expecting First Baby Together! Hear John’s Story Of Relapse, Recovery, & Romance

In the immortal words of Lizzo: all the rumors are true!. It isn’t often the case with celebs, but word on the street has proved remarkably accurate about John Mulaney. The comedian has kept things fairly private in his post-rehab dating life, but reports on his new relationship with Olivia Munn back in May proved to be true. More recently, a telling photo of the actress raised eyebrows that the couple might be expecting a baby together — and that hunch turned out to be correct as well.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Olivia Munn's Relationship With John Mulaney

The following article references addiction and mental health issues. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney: who would've thought? The surprise pair are one of the most shocking celebrity couples of 2021, trumped only by Bennifer 2.0 (a reunion nobody — and we repeat nobody – saw coming when Ben Affleck trashed that life-size cardboard cutout of ex Ana de Armas). A divorce filing and some tabloid pregnancy speculation later, Munn and Mulaney revealed they're expecting! Talk about a whirlwind.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Olivia Munn Is Expecting Her First Child with Comedian John Mulaney

Olivia Munn is pregnant with her first child. The Magic Mike actor is expecting a baby with comedian John Mulaney, who announced the news during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, while describing his year after entering rehab in September 2020. "In the spring, I went to Los...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Olivia Munn 'Feeling Really Good' About Having A Baby With John Mulaney

Olivia Munn is in good spirits about having a child with comedian John Mulaney but admits she doesn’t know how her dogs will react. Mulaney announced the upcoming birth Tuesday on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and Mario Lopez asked her about it Friday on “Access Online.”. The actor’s response...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

John Mulaney says Olivia Munn 'and this baby have helped save me from myself'

Four months after reports confirmed their relationship, comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn are expecting their first child together. Mulaney, 39, casually revealed the pregnancy Tuesday on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," during which he also opened up about his romance with Munn, 41, and his recent relapse. (Late last year, Mulaney joined "Late Night" as a staff writer.)
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

John Mulaney Confirms He's Dating Olivia Munn, Reveals She's Now Pregnant With Their First Child

When appearing in a new episode of 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', the stand-up comedian admits to feeling 'nervous' about going public with the pregnancy news. AceShowbiz - John Mulaney has finally confirmed that he's dating Olivia Munn. When going public with their romance, the stand-up comedian additionally revealed that the "X-Men: Apocalypse" star is currently pregnant with their first child together.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Pregnant Olivia Munn's Former Agent Questions Relationship Timeline, Believes John Mulaney Is 'Going To Great Lengths To Dispute' Alleged Infidelity

The timeline of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's seemingly new relationship has begun to raise eyebrows now that the 39-year-old comedian has confirmed the 41-year-old actress is pregnant with their first child. Article continues below advertisement. According to Mulaney, he and Munn fell in love a few months ago, shortly...
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

John Mulaney confirms he's having a baby with Olivia Munn as he recounts all he's been through in the past year

Mulaney recounted his eventful year during a visit Tuesday to Late Night with Seth Meyers, including addiction, intervention, rehab, recovery and his odd last appearance on the show last November. “I packed a lot into this… Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife," Mulaney said. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.” Mulaney went on to explain: “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” adding, “She’s kind of held my hand (through everything). And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” A photo of Munn over the weekend sparked speculation that she was pregnant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy