Motorcyclist Crashes, Dies From Injuries On Edens Expressway

CBS Chicago
 7 days ago
By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person died after crashing their motorcycle on the Edens Expressway Saturday morning, authorities said.

Illinois State Police responded to a one unit motorcycle crash at about 7:54 a.m. on I-94 northbound near Wilson Avenue. Preliminary reports indicate that the motorcyclist ran off the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

As of 8:38 a.m., all lanes were being diverted to the Kennedy Expressway.

